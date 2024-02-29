Submit Release
Domestic Assault/ Derby Barracks

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5001074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/25/24 1042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mead Hill Road, Holland

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Kevin Kinney

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/25/24 at approximately 1042, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on Mead Hill in Holland. Investigation showed that Kinney had assaulted a household member. Kinney was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Kevin Kinney was later released on a Citation.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:   4/2/24 0830        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

