Domestic Assault/ Derby Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5001074
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/25/24 1042 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mead Hill Road, Holland
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kevin Kinney
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/25/24 at approximately 1042, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a Domestic Assault that occurred on Mead Hill in Holland. Investigation showed that Kinney had assaulted a household member. Kinney was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Kevin Kinney was later released on a Citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/2/24 0830
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881