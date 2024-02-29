Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,371 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans / False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2000693

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2024 at approximately 12:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford

VIOLATION: False Pretenses

 

ACCUSED: Olivia Ovitt

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 5, 2024, at approximately 12:08 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks received a report of stolen checks. Through investigation it was determined that Olivia Ovitt, 27, had cashed two separate checks from accounts that she did not have the rights to. Ovitt was issued a citation for violation of Title 13 VSA 2002, False Pretenses, without incident.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 04/22/2024 at 08:30 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No    LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans / False Pretenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more