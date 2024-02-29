St. Albans / False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A2000693

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2024 at approximately 12:08 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford

VIOLATION: False Pretenses

ACCUSED: Olivia Ovitt

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 5, 2024, at approximately 12:08 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks received a report of stolen checks. Through investigation it was determined that Olivia Ovitt, 27, had cashed two separate checks from accounts that she did not have the rights to. Ovitt was issued a citation for violation of Title 13 VSA 2002, False Pretenses, without incident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 04/22/2024 at 08:30 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

