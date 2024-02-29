St. Albans / False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A2000693
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2024 at approximately 12:08 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford
VIOLATION: False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Olivia Ovitt
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 5, 2024, at approximately 12:08 PM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks received a report of stolen checks. Through investigation it was determined that Olivia Ovitt, 27, had cashed two separate checks from accounts that she did not have the rights to. Ovitt was issued a citation for violation of Title 13 VSA 2002, False Pretenses, without incident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 04/22/2024 at 08:30 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
