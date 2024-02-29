ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Tama Police Dept. & Meskwaki Police Dept.

February 29, 2024

TAMA, Iowa – This is an endangered person advisory on behalf of the Tama Police Department and the Meskwaki Nation Police Department.

An endangered person advisory is being issued for seven-year-old Milla Keahna. Milla was reported missing to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department. Milla was reportedly last seen with her mother, Starla Mae Marie Lincoln, or possibly her father, Redmond Keahna.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Milla, Starla, or Redmond is asked to call 911 or the Tama County Communications at 641.484.3760 and dial 1 for dispatch, the Meskwaki Nation Police Department tip line at 641.481.0840, or call the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234, Text 274637 and “Marshall” followed by tip message, or online: marshallcountycs.com.

Photo of Milla