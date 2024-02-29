Submit Release
News Search

There were 464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,371 in the last 365 days.

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Tama Police Dept. & Meskwaki Police Dept.

February 29, 2024

TAMA, Iowa – This is an endangered person advisory on behalf of the Tama Police Department and the Meskwaki Nation Police Department.

An endangered person advisory is being issued for seven-year-old Milla Keahna. Milla was reported missing to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department. Milla was reportedly last seen with her mother, Starla Mae Marie Lincoln, or possibly her father, Redmond Keahna.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Milla, Starla, or Redmond is asked to call 911 or the Tama County Communications at 641.484.3760 and dial 1 for dispatch, the Meskwaki Nation Police Department tip line at 641.481.0840, or call the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641.753.1234, Text 274637 and “Marshall” followed by tip message, or online: marshallcountycs.com.

Photo of Milla 

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Tama Police Dept. & Meskwaki Police Dept.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more