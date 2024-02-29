Lado International Institute successfully concludes Asia tour at Icef's Japan-Korea Roadshow
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute, a leader in English as a second language (ESL) education in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, has concluded its participation in Icef's Japan-Korea Roadshow 2024 with great success, consolidating its presence in Asia and strengthening the network of agents who will promote its educational programs in the region.
During the tour, the Lado team met with more than twenty new agents, who will be responsible for facilitating the entry of new students to the institution, offering them the opportunity to live a unique educational experience at Lado International Institute.
"We are delighted with the results of our participation in Icef's Japan-Korea Roadshow," said Claudio Herrera Krell, CEO of Lado International Institute. "This tour has allowed us to establish strong relationships with new agents, who share our vision of offering quality education to international students. We are excited about the opportunity to welcome new students to our institution."
English as a second language is crucial in an increasingly globalized and competitive world. Lado International Institute offers international students the opportunity to thrive in this environment, providing them with the linguistic and cultural skills necessary to succeed in a diverse and ever-changing world.
To facilitate this process, Lado has an International Admissions Department that guides prospective students through the document processing process in a personalized manner. The department is responsible for:
• Advising students on the requirements and steps of the F-1 Visa.
• Sending the Form I-20 to accepted students in their chosen program.
• Guiding students in preparing for the Embassy interview and required documents.
• Addressing any questions or concerns related to the visa process or the ESL program.
The successful participation in Icef's Japan-Korea Roadshow marks the beginning of a new stage for Lado International Institute, as it prepares for its next participation in ICEF's Roadshow in Colombia and Mexico, where it will seek to further expand its presence in Latin America and continue to attract students from around the world.
For more information about the educational programs offered by Lado International Institute, visit our website at www.lado.edu.
CLAUDIO HERRERA
