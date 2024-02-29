Non-Profit Shoes That Fit Receives Nationwide Donation and Support From Athletic-Inspired Fashion Retailer Hibbett

As part of the new partnership, Hibbett will provide thousands of pairs of brand-name shoes throughout the year to help children from low income families.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National nonprofit Shoes That Fit is proud to announced a new partnership commencing with a generous donation of new, brand-named shoes from Alabama-based omnichannel retailer, Hibbett, Inc. As part of the new partnership, Hibbett will provide thousands of pairs of brand-name shoes throughout the year to Shoes That Fit to help children from low income families.Earlier this month, Hibbett sent the first quarterly shipment of more than 4,000 pairs of footwear to Shoes That Fit headquarters in California. The donated pairs will reach low-income students in need via various events and delivery programs that Shoes That Fit conducts nationwide."Shoes are important to kids. But good athletic shoes are expensive and when low-income families are forced to choose food and rent over shoes, children are left wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them; some kids skip school altogether. We are so grateful to Hibbett for meeting this need and investing in the lives of children by providing brand new shoes, making it possible for children to attend school, participate in sports, and enjoy everything childhood has to offer. Thank you for your continued partnership." - CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That Fit, Amy Fass“We are inspired by the extraordinary efforts of Shoes That Fit and their unwavering commitment to creating a brighter, more equitable future for children in this country through proper footwear,” said Stephani Smith, SVP, Merchandising, Hibbett. “As the inaugural athletic-inspired retailer to join forces with Shoes That Fit, we believe that we can reach and uplift thousands more young lives. No family should bear the burden of insecurity about basic needs for their children. Through ongoing donations, we are confident in the profound and lasting positive impact we can achieve together.”ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 164,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org ABOUT HIBBETT, Inc:Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,169 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores located in 36 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram, and X.