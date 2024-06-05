Saint Luna Moonshine Celebrates Pride Month with Specialty Cocktails & Activations Nationwide
A gay and trans owned moonshine, Saint Luna, is announcing its partnership with venues across the country to celebrate Pride Month with speciality cocktails.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Luna, a gay and trans owned moonshine, is proud to announce its partnership with select venues across the country to feature specialty cocktails throughout the month of June in celebration of Pride Month.
In collaboration with renowned establishments such as Loews Hotel in Philadelphia, The Allegory in Washington, DC, and Little Rascal in Greenpoint Brooklyn, Saint Luna will offer unique and creative cocktails that highlight the versatility and craftsmanship of its spirit. Saint Luna will also be featured at other select venues across the nation, including Bottled at The Ocean Resorts in Atlantic City, Five Tastes in Jersey City, and Smith & Mills in NYC.
Saint Luna Moonshine has been gaining popularity among mixologists in New York City and beyond, known for its elevated quality and distinctive character. Recognized as a "trailblazer" in the media, Saint Luna is praised for its complexity, character, and style.
"We are thrilled to partner with these esteemed venues to celebrate Pride Month and showcase Saint Luna Moonshine," said David Suk, Founder and CEO of Saint Luna. "Our mission has always been to create an exceptional spirit that brings people together, and we are excited to share our passion for craft cocktails with communities nationwide."
As an officially recommended spirit within Marriott Hotels nationwide, Saint Luna continues to captivate enthusiasts and industry professionals alike with its unique flavor profile and commitment to inclusivity.
For more information about Saint Luna Moonshine and its Pride Month activations, please visit SaintLunaSpirits.com or follow @SaintLunaSpirits on social media.
About Saint Luna Moonshine: Saint Luna Moonshine is a gay and trans owned moonshine made from molasses, rye and then charcoal filtered using charred oak, and is dedicated to crafting exceptional spirits with complexity, character, and style. Founded with a commitment to inclusivity and authenticity, Saint Luna has quickly become a favorite among mixologists and consumers seeking high-quality craft spirits. For more information, visit SaintLunaSpirits.com
Media Contact: Janell Barrett Jones jbj@TheScarletAgency.com 917.512.3055
Celebrating Pride Month: A Message from Our CEO
When I started Saint Luna I always thought that I’d want to build both a brand and culture that was fully inclusive. Saint Luna is one of few queer owned spirit brands, and I believe the only gay and trans owned brand in the United States. We are small and scrappy of course, but committed to celebrating our own diversity, uniqueness and all the amazing things that make us special.
Being one of the few queer brands has certainly been an interesting journey. You realize more and more how many companies profit off Pride while contributing very little to the community, and it’s why it’s been so important to support local, queer brands that stand for authenticity.
For me, Pride Month is a time to celebrate our identity, our community, and our shared commitment to love and acceptance; to lift one another up each and every chance we can. Unfortunately we are at a time in history where there is a lot of anti-queer hate speech, anti-legislation and It's a time to stand tall and proud, unapologetically embracing who we are.
As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I understand the importance of representation and visibility. Our journey with Saint Luna has been about more than just crafting an exceptional spirit; it's been about creating a space where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued. It's about showing the world that being true to yourself is not only possible but also incredibly powerful.
During Pride Month, we have the opportunity to amplify LGBTQ+ voices and celebrate the diversity that makes our community so vibrant. We are proud to partner with select venues across the country to feature specialty cocktails that showcase the craftsmanship and creativity of our spirits. From Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., and beyond, we invite you to join us in raising a glass to love, equality, and acceptance.
As we celebrate Pride Month, let us remember that the fight for LGBTQ+ rights is far from over. Let us continue to advocate for equality, justice, and dignity for all. Together, we can create a world where everyone can live authentically and love without fear.
Thank you for being a part of the Saint Luna family. Cheers to Pride Month and the journey ahead.
With love and pride,
David Suk
Founder & CEO
Janell Barrett Jones
The Scarlet Agency
+1 917-512-3055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram