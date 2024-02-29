Submit Release
Agencies host 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference

February 29, 2024

  • Federal Reserve Board
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

For release at 3:00 p.m. EST

The federal bank regulatory agencies and the Federal Reserve Banks of San Francisco and Chicago will host the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference in Portland, Oregon, March 4 to 7.

The biennial conference offers participants the opportunity to learn about the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and to discuss best practices, innovations, and emerging challenges in community development with experts from around the country.

The 2024 program will focus on the agencies' new CRA rule, and will include regulator-led sessions on the rule and panels on community development policy and activities. There will be pre-conference tours of local community development organizations and projects.

The conference will also include a panel discussion with Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael J. Barr, FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg, and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu. The panel discussion will be livestreamed here.

To register for the conference and view the full agenda, visit the National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference website.

