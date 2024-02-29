Adaptive Sports Northwest Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

Individual in wheelchair playing pickleball

An athlete tries out the new pickleball equipment available to Adaptive Sports Northwest, thanks to a grant from The Hartford

Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit sports equipment

This grant from The Hartford allows Adaptive Sports Northwest to establish a pickleball program and increase our sport offerings.”
— Adaptive Sports Northwest Executive Director Jen Armbruster
PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Sports Northwest, a non-profit organization based in Portland, Oregon, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled Adaptive Sports Northwest, a member of the Move United network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including six basketball wheelchairs and pickleball equipment. “This grant from The Hartford allows Adaptive Sports Northwest to establish a pickleball program and increase our sport offerings. Until now, we have not had the adaptive equipment or the funding to incorporate it into our programming. Establishing this highly requested recreational offering for our athletes is a tremendous gift from The Hartford and we are excited for our inaugural season this spring,” said Executive Director Jen Armbruster.

The Hartford also surprised Ashley Birge, a 31-year-old athlete who participates in wheelchair basketball with a custom-fit basketball wheelchair. This custom-fit chair will allow Ashley to have superior performance on the court and the confidence to make quick abrupt turns without compromising her safety. "It's really cool that the equipment is fitted just for me," Birge said. "I really want to grow my basketball skills. I can't wait to keep playing."

Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here

You just read:

Adaptive Sports Northwest Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
Company/Organization
Move United
451 Hungerford Drive, Suite 608
Rockville, Maryland, 20850
United States
+1 240-268-2180
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Adaptive Sports Northwest Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford
2024 Move United Sanctioned Competitions Schedule Announced
Rec2Connect Foundation Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford
View All Stories From This Author