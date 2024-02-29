Adaptive Sports Northwest Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford
Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit sports equipment
This grant from The Hartford allows Adaptive Sports Northwest to establish a pickleball program and increase our sport offerings.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Sports Northwest, a non-profit organization based in Portland, Oregon, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— Adaptive Sports Northwest Executive Director Jen Armbruster
The grant enabled Adaptive Sports Northwest, a member of the Move United network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including six basketball wheelchairs and pickleball equipment. “This grant from The Hartford allows Adaptive Sports Northwest to establish a pickleball program and increase our sport offerings. Until now, we have not had the adaptive equipment or the funding to incorporate it into our programming. Establishing this highly requested recreational offering for our athletes is a tremendous gift from The Hartford and we are excited for our inaugural season this spring,” said Executive Director Jen Armbruster.
The Hartford also surprised Ashley Birge, a 31-year-old athlete who participates in wheelchair basketball with a custom-fit basketball wheelchair. This custom-fit chair will allow Ashley to have superior performance on the court and the confidence to make quick abrupt turns without compromising her safety. "It's really cool that the equipment is fitted just for me," Birge said. "I really want to grow my basketball skills. I can't wait to keep playing."
