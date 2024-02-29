SUGAR SUGAR™ RECEIVES ACCLAIM FROM IFA IN A BIG WAY

Sugar Sugar Talks Economic Development with Elected Officials Aimee Blake Talks to Media Members About How Her Dream Started Sugar Sugar founder, Aimee Blake, talks Sugaring here, move all, franchising and franchisingSugar Sugar founder, Aimee Blake, talks sugaring hair removal, entrepreneurship and franchising with elected officials

Sugar Sugar Founder, Aimee Blake, was Asked to Participate in a Roundtable with Federal and State Elected Officials

IFA is a terrific organization based around helping business people find their dreams. We are so happy they invited Sugar Sugar™ and Sugaring Hair Removal to be a part of such a larger mission.” — Aimee Blake, Founder Sugar Sugar

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another International Franchise Association (or IFA) convention has come and gone. The conference is an annual gathering of franchises, vendors and expert franchise brokers from around the US.

The IFA https://www.franchise.org/defines itself as the world's largest membership organization for franchisors, franchisees and franchise suppliers, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is proud to provide industry-leading events, advocacy, education and growth opportunities to the franchise community. Based out of both New York and Washington, DC. The IFA and its work has paved the way for countless franchisees from across the US to fulfill their dreams.

Sugar Sugar Founder, Aimee was asked by the IFA to be a member of its roundtable panel on national economic development, as well as economic development by women and minorities. The roundtable featured state and federal legislators, including US senators' offices, a couple US Congress people as well as various other local and national business authorities. Topics included improving paths to business ownership and improved conditions for small business people.

Sugar Sugar is a trailblazing clean beauty brand dedicated to providing customers with natural, effective, and eco-conscious beauty solutions. With a focus on sugaring hair removal, organic airbrush spray tan and vegan facials, the company has quickly become a go-to destination for those seeking healthier alternatives in their beauty routines. Committed to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and empowering individuals to look and feel their best, Sugar Sugar continues to lead the way in the clean beauty revolution.

Aimee shared her perspective on multiple occasions and answered questions for a staffer from a US Senator's office. Local media also covered the event. Here's one of the coverages.

"IFA is a terrific organization based around helping business people (specifically women) find their dreams," said Blake. We are so happy they invited Sugar Sugar™ and Sugaring Hair Removal to be a part of such a larger mission. We look forward to continuing the journey and work with IFA."

If you are interested in dictating your own future, and owning your Sugar Sugar studio, email franchising@mysugarsugar.com.

Sugar Sugar Talks Hispanic, Entrepreneurs and Franchising