Sugar Sugar™ Brings the Future of Clean Beauty to Northern Arizona with New Flagstaff Studio

Meet the expert team behind the most advanced organic sugaring hair removal in Northern Arizona. Our "Sugar Magicians" at the Flagstaff Sugar Sugar™ studio are professional, highly trained estheticians dedicated to providing the ultimate comfort sugaring

Experience Organic Sugaring Hair Removal and a Non-Toxic Spray Tanning at Sugar Sugar™: The Premier Clean Beauty Studio Now Open in Flagstaff, Arizona.

We are so excited to bring our organic sugaring and Pure Gold™ spray tans to Flagstaff. It is the premier clean beauty experience in Northern Arizona.” — Aimee Blake, Founder Sugar Sugar

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar™, the nation’s pioneer in organic sugaring hair removal and non-toxic skincare, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest location in Flagstaff, Arizona. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand as it brings its proprietary "Comfort Sugaring™" technique and professional-grade organic spray tanning to the high-country community.

Located at the base of the San Francisco Peaks, the Flagstaff studio offers a sophisticated, "clean beauty" alternative to traditional waxing and synthetic tanning. The studio features the brand’s signature Sugar Society and Sugar Fix™ membership models, designed to provide high-value, consistent results through a suite of services that are as effective as they are eco-conscious.

"We are incredibly excited to plant roots in Flagstaff," says Aimee Blake, Founder of Sugar Sugar™. "Our mission has always been about more than just hair removal. We have engineered a service model that prioritizes the human connection and the health of the skin. Flagstaff is a community that values wellness and sustainability, making it the perfect home for our organic, toxic-free solutions."

The Sugar Sugar™ Difference Unlike traditional salons that rely on hot resins and chemical cocktails, Sugar Sugar™ uses a proprietary, 100% organic sugar paste made of just sugar, lemon, and water. Applied at body temperature, the sugar paste removes hair in the natural direction of growth, resulting in a significantly more comfortable experience with fewer ingrown hairs and less irritation.

In addition to sugaring, the Flagstaff location features the brand’s exclusive organic spray tan. Derived from organic apples and pears, the solution provides a natural, sun-kissed bronze without the "orange" tint or chemical odor associated with traditional tanning products.

"Our Flagstaff team has undergone rigorous coaching to master our precision-driven application processes," says Danielle Carranza, Education Director of Sugar Sugar. "Whether it is a brow sculpt or a full-body Glow Fix, we want every guest to feel that they are receiving the most advanced, comfortable, and clean experience possible in the industry today. Because they are."

Join the Sugar Society To celebrate the opening, the Flagstaff studio is currently accepting new members into the Sugar Society. Members benefit from predictable monthly pricing and exclusive access to the brand’s evolving product line, including the upcoming Face Polish and specialized skincare solutions designed to eliminate "furniture on the shelf" and deliver real results.

For more information, to book an appointment, or to learn about career opportunities at the new Flagstaff location, visit www.MySugarSugar.com.

About Sugar Sugar™ Founded on the principles of purity, transparency, and efficiency, Sugar Sugar™ is a leading franchisor in the clean beauty space. By combining proprietary organic products with advanced AI-driven operations and a membership-based recurring revenue model, Sugar Sugar™ is redefining the standard for the modern service business.

