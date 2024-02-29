Celebrating Women in CTE: Meet Welding Student Emma Koch from Rumford

The Maine Department of Education, in collaboration with Career and Technical Education (CTE) schools throughout Maine, is celebrating CTE month this February by highlighting some of the amazing women who have found their path in life through career and technical education. We hope their stories inspire you the way they have inspired us. (Here are the other stories featured in February: Danica Wooster, Madison Jackson, Amanda Baker.)

Emma Koch is currently in her senior year at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Maine, and in her second year at Region 9 School of Applied Technology where she participates in the metal trades program. The two-year program combines the hands-on use of machine tools and equipment with different types of welding and fabrication of metals through lab exercises and a variety of projects.

“Originally I wanted to do lathe work and carving but they only had building construction which wasn’t what I was looking for,” explained Koch. Instead, she took a chance with metal trades to try their lathes and precision machining.

“Going into it, I was hoping to become proficient in machining but soon realized that was not for me, so I shifted to the other end of the shop where the welders were,” said Koch.

After a short time in the booth, she realized she had a natural knack and love for stick arc welding, and that love soon spread to TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) welding.

As the only female in her class, Koch explains that the trades have always been largely dominated by men, making them quite an intimidating environment for women to try and be a part of. However, she looked past that and was even excited to get into welding because her Pepere was a welder, and both her brothers-in-law knew the craft as well. “I was excited to be able to show them up,” she added.

“We are very proud of Emma for being open to trying new experiences which has helped her discover a passion for welding,” said Region 9 Director Brenda Gammon.

Koch continues to develop her craft and aspires to continue being a high achiever in her program. “Last year, I passed my flat stick welding test, and I am hoping to pass my vertical test this winter,” she said. Passing this test will give her American Welding Society (AWS) certification.

As for the future, Koch has yet to figure out exactly what she wants to do but she has a plan to get the process started. “I know I want to go to college,” she said. “I’ll be starting at Central Maine Community College in Auburn next year to play soccer and iron out my future plans.” Koch says she is planning on participating in the upcoming statewide Skills USA competition happening next month in Bangor. This is the first time Region 9 has participated since COVID.

When asked what advice she had for current and future CTE students, especially young women, Koch said, “The most important thing is to hold your ground and be open to their advice and help, but don’t let them believe that ‘girly’ stereotype we are given; we are strong, we are powerful, and we can do the trades just as good as anyone.”

Emma and her dad.