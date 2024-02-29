Black Business CoOp Partners with 13th Pan Africa Global Trade and Investment Conference
We are thrilled to partner with the 13th Pan Africa Global Trade and Investment Conference and be a part of this important event”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Business CoOp, a leading organization dedicated to promoting and supporting black-owned businesses, is proud to announce its partnership with the 13th Pan Africa Global Trade and Investment Conference.
— CFO & Co-Founder LyNea "LB" Bell
The Black Business CoOp is excited about this collaboration and looks forward to the conference, which will provide valuable information on U.S. strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa, Africa's private sector bill of rights, Africa bread basket of the World and more.
The 13th Pan Africa Global Trade and Investment Conference is a highly anticipated event that brings together business leaders, policymakers, and investors from Africa and around the world. This year's conference will focus on promoting economic growth and development in Africa through partnerships and investments.
Popular Investment Sectors
Mining, Agriculture, Healthcare, Education, Housing, Energy, Sports & Entertainment, Tourism & Information Technology
As part of the partnership, the Black Business CoOp will have a presence at the conference and will offer its members valuable insights and information on various topics. This collaboration aligns with the BBCO's mission to empower and support black-owned businesses and promote economic growth in the Black community.
"We are thrilled to partner with the 13th Pan Africa Global Trade and Investment Conference and be a part of this important event," said LyNea "LB" Bell, CFO and co-founder of the Black Business CoOp. "We believe that together, we can create an environment conducive to the success and advancement of black-owned businesses. This partnership signifies our commitment to supporting and uplifting our members, ultimately contributing to the broader economic growth of our community."
Sharifah Hardie, President, and co-founder of the Black Business CoOp, added, "An event such as this, I am excited to attend, let alone participate in. This is an incredible opportunity for the Black Business CoOp, our members, our community, America, Africa and around the globe. I believe that by working together, we can create more opportunities for black-owned businesses and contribute to our economic growth."
The 13th Pan Africa Global Trade and Investment Conference will take place from June 17-June 18, 2024, at the Port of Los Angeles. The conference is in colloboration with the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Long Beach, the NAACP, The World Trade Center Los Angeles, the City of Los Angeles, and the U.S. Commercial Service Los Angeles.
The Black Business CoOp encourages its members and all those interested in promoting economic growth in Africa to attend this event. For more information about the conference, visit https://www.PanAfricanGlobalTradeConference.com.
Joe Gatlin will also make a Special Appearance at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23rd at the Black Business CoOp Monthly Conference to share important details about this upcoming event. Tickets are available at: https://www.BlackBusinessCoOp.org
Sharifah Hardie
Black Business CoOp
+1 562-822-0965
