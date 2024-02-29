HIEMA NEWS RELEASE – TEMPORARY HOUSING RESOURCE FAIR
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA
DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
JAMES DS. BARROS
ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA
HOPE FOR HOME
TEMPORARY HOUSING RESOURCE FAIR
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 28, 2024
LAHAINA – The community of Maui is coming together to support individuals who have been displaced by the recent Maui wildfires. In an effort to provide housing for those who have lost their homes, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) is excited to announce the upcoming “Temporary Housing Resource Fair” event.
On Saturday, March 2, local residents and organizations are invited to participate in an event at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa from 9 am – 3 pm. This event aims to match individuals in need of temporary or permanent housing with state, federal, and local organizations assisting individuals and families in need of housing support.
“We understand the devastating impact that the Maui wildfires have had on our community, and we want to do everything we can to help those in need,” said HI-EMA Administrator James Barros. “This event is a unique opportunity for individuals who have lost their homes to find temporary or permanent housing and rebuild their lives with the support of our community.”
Residents or individuals in need of housing are encouraged to attend the event. Representatives from local organizations will also be on hand to facilitate matches, provide resources, and offer support to those in need.
For more information about the “Temporary Housing Resource Fair” and how you can get involved, please contact 808-733-4300 or [email protected].
Together, we can make a difference and help our neighbors in their time of need.
Participating Organizations:
American Red Cross
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
Department of Human Services
FEMA
Global Empowerment Mission
Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi
Life Wireless
Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.
Small Business Administration
State of Hawaiʻi
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
# # #
Media Contact:
Kīelekū Amundson
Communications Director
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522
Email: [email protected]