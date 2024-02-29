HIEMA NEWS RELEASE – TEMPORARY HOUSING RESOURCE FAIR

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

HOPE FOR HOME

TEMPORARY HOUSING RESOURCE FAIR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2024

LAHAINA – The community of Maui is coming together to support individuals who have been displaced by the recent Maui wildfires. In an effort to provide housing for those who have lost their homes, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) is excited to announce the upcoming “Temporary Housing Resource Fair” event.

On Saturday, March 2, local residents and organizations are invited to participate in an event at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa from 9 am – 3 pm. This event aims to match individuals in need of temporary or permanent housing with state, federal, and local organizations assisting individuals and families in need of housing support.

“We understand the devastating impact that the Maui wildfires have had on our community, and we want to do everything we can to help those in need,” said HI-EMA Administrator James Barros. “This event is a unique opportunity for individuals who have lost their homes to find temporary or permanent housing and rebuild their lives with the support of our community.”

Residents or individuals in need of housing are encouraged to attend the event. Representatives from local organizations will also be on hand to facilitate matches, provide resources, and offer support to those in need.

For more information about the “Temporary Housing Resource Fair” and how you can get involved, please contact 808-733-4300 or [email protected] .

Together, we can make a difference and help our neighbors in their time of need.

Participating Organizations:

American Red Cross

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

Department of Human Services

FEMA

Global Empowerment Mission

Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi

Life Wireless

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc.

Small Business Administration

State of Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

