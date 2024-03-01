Fatty Liver Alliance Advocates for Early Detection and Awareness in the Fight Against Liver Disease
Turning the Tide on Liver Health: Early Action Against the Hidden Threat of MASLD and MASH
Uniting to conquer liver disease, we're turning awareness into action for a healthier future.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where metabolic diseases are on the rise, the Fatty Liver Alliance (FLA) is at the forefront of combating Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Liver Disease (MASLD) and its more severe form, Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). Recent studies indicate an estimated 38% of the global population is affected by one of these conditions, underscoring the urgent need for widespread awareness and early intervention.
MASLD, formerly known as fatty liver disease, and its progression to MASH, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and potentially requiring a liver transplant, represents a growing global health crisis. The FLA emphasizes the critical importance of early detection to prevent the progression of MASLD to more severe stages. Fatty Liver Alliance is dedicated to increasing physician, patient, and public health awareness about this silent epidemic, leveraging cutting-edge research and educational initiatives to bring this issue to the forefront of global health priorities.
A significant concern is the intricate interrelationship between MASLD/MASH and other metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, sleep apnea, and high cholesterol. These conditions not only contribute to the development of fatty liver disease but also heighten the risk of cardiovascular complications, marking it as a primary health concern for affected individuals.
The Fatty Liver Alliance is highlighting the importance of liver health assessments, advocating for those at risk to ask their Physicians about their personal risks of advanced liver disease and to have non-invasive blood bio-marker tests and ultrasound style liver scans, if appropriate, such as FibroScan. These tools are vital for early detection and management of MASLD, offering a pathway to mitigate the risk of progression to more severe liver diseases.
In a landmark event, the FLA, in collaboration with the Canadian NASH Network (CanNASH) and the Canadian Association for the Study of the Liver (CASL), is co-hosting a liver health assessment for registered attendees, at the joint CDDW-CLM 2024 Conference. This significant event will take place on March 1 and 2 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto. The FibroScan Lounge, sponsored by Liver Scan Direct and Sentrex Health Solutions, will offer attendees the unique opportunity to undergo liver health assessments at the conference.
At the CDDW-CLM 2024 Conference, we're seizing a unique and exciting opportunity to confront MASLD and MASH head-on. By conducting liver health assessments for attendees, we're setting a new standard in proactive awareness. This initiative not only elevates the event but also underscores our commitment to early detection and intervention. It's a privilege to contribute to such a vital cause, marking a significant advancement in the battle against these silent liver diseases." - Dr. Mark Swain, Hepatologist, University of Calgary
The Fatty Liver Alliance’s partnership with CanNASH and CASL for this event underscores a collective commitment to addressing the MASLD and MASH epidemic. By offering liver health assessments to conference attendees, the FLA aims to set a precedent for the importance of regular liver health checks in preventing and managing these metabolic liver diseases.
"Early detection of MASLD and MASH is crucial in halting the progression of this silent but widespread liver disease. By raising awareness, we empower individuals to take proactive steps towards liver health, ultimately reducing the burden of liver disease globally." - Professor Giada Sebastiani, Hepatologist, McGill University.
The Fatty Liver Alliance invites healthcare professionals, patients, and the public to join their cause in raising awareness and promoting early detection and management of MASLD and MASH. Together, we can combat this silent epidemic and safeguard the health and well-being of millions worldwide.
About the Fatty Liver Alliance: The Fatty Liver Alliance is a leading not-for profit, registered charity that is dedicated to increasing awareness, education, and research on metabolic dysfunction-associated liver diseases. With a focus on prevention, early detection, and approved treatment approaches, the FLA strives to improve outcomes for individuals affected by these conditions. Website: https://www.fattyliver.ca
About CASL (Canadian Association for the Study of the Liver):
CASL is a non-profit organization that seeks to eliminate liver disease through research, education and advocacy. Our members are experts on liver disease in Canada: hepatologists, gastroenterologists, pediatricians, surgeons, radiologists, researchers, nurses, trainees, community advocates, and patients and family partners. Website: https://www.hepatology.ca
About CanNASH (Canadian NASH Network)
The Canadian NASH Network is a collaborative organization of health care professionals from across Canada with a primary interest in enhancing understanding, care of, education and research in persons with NAFLD with a vision of best practices for this disease state.
About Liver Scan Direct:
At Liver Scan Direct we specialize in the assessment of liver health using FibroScan® technology.
FibroScan®, is a non-invasive device that measures liver stiffness and fatty infiltration of the liver. Website: https://www.liverscan.ca
About Sentrex Health Solutions:
A proudly Canadian company, Sentrex Health Solutions is a fully integrated specialty distributor and patient support provider for pharmaceutical manufacturers, physicians and their patients. Website: https://www.sentrex.com
