Weiner Articles in Stars & Stripes- Military Extremism, OEN- No Pres Self Pardon, Newsweek- Trump Delays Comment "BEST"
Several other articles featured, ranked H2 OpEdNews in addition to Newsweek Citing "Best Comment"WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An article published in Stars and Stripes on February 27th, 2024, and subsequently ranked H2 (#2 nationally) in OpEdNews, addresses the persistent threat of violent extremism within the US military. Written by Robert Weiner and Ben Kearney, the article highlights how despite a DOD-commissioned report downplaying the issue as "same as general population,” extremism remains a significant danger – proved by 178 military personnel arrests for January 6 and 100 annually. Weiner and Kearney argue that by disregarding the threat of violent extremism, the Pentagon is not only letting its guard down but also jeopardizing the safety of US citizens.
See for Stars and Stripes:
https://www.stripes.com/opinion/2024-02-27/extremism-military-dangerous-threat-13136085.html
See for OpEdNews:
https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Military-Extremism-Remains-Dangerous_Extremism-Extremists_Military_Military-Coverup-240229-310.html
The second article, authored by Weiner and Kearney, titled "Can a President Really Pardon Himself? No, According to History, Precedent, and Case Law, Despite Media Pundits," was published in OpEdNews on February 15th. Also ranked as H2 (the second most important OpEd of the day), the article contends that there is no historical indication that a President can pardon himself. In fact, drawing from evidence from the Federalist Papers to statements by Nixon's counsel, experts have concluded that such a power does not exist.
See: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Can-a-President-Really-Par-Donald-Trump_History_Law_Media-240215-667.html
In the third article, published on February 15th, in The Orlando Sentinel, co-authored by Weiner and Ting Cui, the authors assert that although the SpaceX and Intuitive Machines lander launch of "Odysseus" marks a return to the moon, it is still unmanned, more than 50 years after the manned landing, and behind the expected curve. They argue that the United States is currently caught in a space race with China, Russia, India, and Japan, and in order to win, there must be a renewed "political will" to reinvest in the nation's space program.
See: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2024/02/15/commentary-to-win-new-space-race-we-need-political-will/
The fourth article, published in the Ken-Ton Bee (Buffalo, NY) on February 21st, and reprinted and H2ed by OpEd News on February 29th, is authored by Weiner and Gene Lambey. The piece is titled "Why Are Many Big Companies Doing Layoffs if the Economy is Booming and National Job Numbers are Surging?" and examines the reasons behind layoffs in booming economic conditions, attributing them to automation and AI. The authors suggest that overall job numbers are increasing – particularly with the expansion of enrollments and healthcare jobs due to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), as well as Biden's infrastructure programs – and advocate for national and local strategies to effectively address layoffs.
See Kenton Bee:
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240221b.pdf
See for OpEd News:
https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Why-Are-Many-Big-Companies-Economy_Economy-Recession_Economy-Economics--US_Layoffs-240228-996.html
The fifth article, initially featured in The Detroit News on January 28 and subsequently reprinted in OpEd News on February 24th, is authored by Robert Weiner and Ting Cui. The piece addresses Donald Trump's "delay, delay, delay" tactics in his court cases and deems it a "huge failure of the justice system." Weiner and Cui argue that voters deserve timely court decisions before Election Day, asserting the Trump team aims to withhold information from witnesses, juries, judges, and convictions to influence voters' decisions.
See for Detroit News: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/2024/01/28/opinion-voters-deserve-timely-calls-in-trumps-legal-cases/72369038007/
See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/articles/1/Trump-s-Strategic-Legal-De-Trump_Trump-Against-Democracy_Trump-Arrest_Trump-Campaign-240206-378.html
Finally, on February 16th, Weiner's comment titled "Why would Republicans not want a verdict before the election?" was published in Newsweek. In the letter, Weiner questions why Republicans would oppose a verdict before the election. He suggests that an unbiased group of jurors would find evidence that Trump attempted to rig and reverse legal results, which could sway voters against him in the election. Newsweek ranked the comment as the #1 top best. See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240216.html
Bob Weiner and Ben Lasky
Weiner Public News
+1 202-306-1200
email us here