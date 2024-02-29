Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Preliminary Injunction Against SB 4

TEXAS, February 29 - February 29, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend itself following a federal judge granting the Biden Administration's motion for a preliminary injunction against Senate Bill 4, signed into law by the Governor in December 2023:
 
"Texas will immediately appeal this decision, and we will not back down in our fight to protect our state—and our nation—from President Biden's border crisis. The President of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including laws already on the books that mandate the detention of illegal immigrants. Texas has the right to defend itself because of President Biden's ongoing failure to fulfill his duty to protect our state from the invasion at our southern border. Even from the bench, this District Judge acknowledged that this case will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court."
 

