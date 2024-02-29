Discover nature with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free March programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in March with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

With the warmer weather on the way, join us to learn about sounds you may hear made by the frogs and toads of Missouri. We will show what each amphibian looks like, where they live, how to tell them apart, and most importantly what they sound like!

Habitats: Pampering Your Pond | 6 to 8:30 p.m. on March 20 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Ponds can beautify your landscape, supply hours of family fishing fun, and provide habitat for countless Missouri species, from ducks to amphibians. Join MDC Fisheries Biologist Salvador Mondragon for an in-depth plan for managing your pond. Learn about stocking, aquatic plants, and dealing with invasive species so you can pamper your pond and maximize your investment!

Fungi are one of the most common lifeforms on earth, yet we know so little about them. We do know they provide us with critical medicines, foods, and act as part of nature’s cleanup crew. Come and investigate the secret lives of fungi as we conduct some fun experiments and go on a fungi safari!

March is a busy time for bluebird parents. From finding a nesting location, to building a nest, and defending their home, these busy birds are easy to spot. Join us as we learn more about the interesting lives of Missouri’s state bird and what we can do to help them catch a break.

Are we still in Missouri? Most people don’t realize that southeast Missouri is home to some of the most unique habitats and wildlife found in Missouri! Explore the swamp and bottomlands that help make this ecosystem unique. Keep your eyes open for wildlife like swamp rabbit and otters. This state park is also home to some of Missouri’s state record trees, and you can view many of them along the boardwalk trail.

This hiking trip consists of three trails found on the area which total nearly three miles. All three trails have an easy trail rating. Pack a lunch and enjoy the sights and sounds of southeastern Missouri while hiking. Participants will need to meet at the nature center and carpool to the state park.

Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories! Our Discover Nature-Fishing program is a hands-on, four-part fishing instruction series that helps families gain the skills and confidence they need to go fishing on their own.

This program will cover the Discover Nature-Fishing Lessons 1 and 2, which are best to complete before Lessons 3 and 4. Participants will learn about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook, and proper fish handling.

The Discover Nature-Fishing program is available for ages 7 and older. Participants will not be required to have a valid fishing license for this program.

Check out details for all of MDC’s free March events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times! And stop by the nature center to see past and current participants from Nature Needlers.

Be sure to check out the free Agents of Discovery mobile gaming app for our new Spring Edition Missions! Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store for Apple products or Google Play for Android devices. For more information, visit https://agentsofdiscovery.com/missions/.

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.