NCRI-US: Expect a Massive Boycott of Embattled Regime's "Elections" in Iran

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, discloses documents exposing the Iran regime’s plans to counter the voters’ apathy in the March 1 elections, during a press conference on Feb 22, 2024, in DC. (NCRI) Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the extensive purge of the Assembly of Experts candidates, ordered by Khamenei, shows the matter of his succession is of the highest urgency for his regime.

The regime stages elections to concoct a pretense of legitimacy. However, Iranians have cast their actual choice as regime change through successive uprisings.

The extensive purge of Assembly of Experts' candidates, dubbed "purification" by Ali Khamenei, shows that the matter of his succession is currently of the highest urgency for him and his inner circle.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran’s March 1st "elections" are seen by the public as a show staged by an embattled regime in another desperate bid to solidify its faltering rule. Similar to the 2021 presidential elections, the mystery about this round is not who will win but how massively the Iranian people will boycott it.

The regime’s own politicians and state-run media anticipate an unprecedented boycott and optimistically estimate the number of potential voters at around 30%. Its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has recently made numerous public appearances, effectively begging Iranians to vote.

Nevertheless, concerned that any apparent divisions at the top of his regime could hasten his demise faster than a looming boycott, Khamenei has unleashed an unprecedented purge of the regime’s long-time insiders. (https://youtu.be/OMilxvScVH0)

The extensive purge of candidates, dubbed "purification" by Khamenei, includes prominent figures like former President Hassan Rouhani and former intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi.

The farce on March 1st also includes the 88-member Assembly of Experts, whose only task is to choose the next supreme leader once Khamenei dies. They are carefully curated to include only Khamenei's closest allies. The matter of his succession is currently of the highest urgency for him and his inner circle.

Since 1979, holding elections has been the clerics' ploy to concoct a pretense of legitimacy. However, the Iranian people have dismantled that ploy time and again since the onset of a nationwide resistance in 1981 and more recently through nationwide uprisings for the overthrow of the regime in its entirety, particularly since the 2017 protests.

With predominant slogans across the country, such as “Down with the dictator,” “Down with Khamenei,” and “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader [Khamenei],” they have emphatically voiced their desire for a future Iran free of the past dictatorship of the kings and the current tyranny of the clerics. (https://twitter.com/NCRIUS/status/1611428490062225411)

The time has come to support the Iranian people’s quest for freedom and democracy. A free Iranian republic, based on the principles of popular sovereignty and the separation of mosque and state, would be the ultimate solution to decades of regional conflict and global terrorism. The time for action is now.

# # #

----------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

-------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

For more information:

▶️ NCRI-US: https://www.ncrius.org/

▶️ Maryam Rajavi: https://www.maryam-rajavi.com/en/

▶️ NCRI: https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/news/

▶️ MEK: https://english.mojahedin.org/