Yellow Sub AI to Participate in South East Asia UK Trade Mission

Yellow Sub AI, a trailblazer in AI-driven insights for financial markets, is delighted to announce its participation in the UK SE Asia Tech Week

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 4 to 12 March 2024, the UK Government will host a week-long trade mission and business & policy forum in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore in collaboration with partner organisations. www.ukseatechweek.com

In addition to Yellow Sub AI the other delegates include Bikal Technologies, Connected Places Catapult, Edinburgh Innovations, Envisionit Deep AI® , Kaiku, KEVRI , Metricell, Thermco Systems Limited and Veracity Trust Network.

Justin Staines, Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at Yellow Sub AI said “We are delighted to have been one of the 6 companies selected to join this trade mission in SE Asia. We are pleased to be representing the best of UK Fintech start-ups”.

“Our real-time, compliant footfall tracking software provides unique insights for investment banks, hedge funds, family offices, and other investors. Our technology, updated every 7 seconds, offers unparalleled insights into consumer behaviour, helping our customers to make highly informed investment decisions. We are proud to be showcasing our unique software at this prestigious event”.

Yellow Submarine has a distinct advantage over competitive solutions in that no hardware needs to be installed to gather footfall data. A recent contract with Nexus Planning consisted of getting footfall data for several locations where cameras couldn’t go. The end customer had approached incumbent footfall data suppliers, but none were able to provide the data without hardware installation or sending someone to manually count people.

“Unlike competitive solutions our software only, global solution works anywhere in the world and can tell exactly home many people are in a specific location whether a shop, a street, a shopping mall or a street. Our software can pick up footfall in all locations in South East Asia such as Vietnam. It also works in China and Russia where installing cameras is problematic.”

Rob Pearson Director of Nexus Planning said, “We recently engaged with Yellow Sub AI to get footfall data for a client and was impressed at how quickly and diligently they were able to supply the data.”

With offices in Canary Wharf, Tokyo, and New York, Yellow Sub AI is driving innovation in the financial data sector, transforming the use of data in investment decision-making.

“We have also released a list of tickers we are currently bringing footfall data on, some of the most traded equities”, added Justin Staines Chief Data Scientist , “Pick from over 100 equities trading on the SPX500, AS52, Nikkei, FTSE100, STOXX600, HIS, Shenzhen, Shanghai, NSE and Singapore exchanges, such as: BRBY LN ,NXT LN ,BME LN ,FLTR LN ,ENT LN ,TSCO LN ,MKS LN ,SBRY LN ,OCDO LN ,KGF LN ,IHG LN ,WTB LN ,JD/ LN ,FRAS LN ,CPG LN ,ZAL GY ,HMB SS ,ITX SQ ,BC IM ,LPP PW ,BOSS GY ,ADS GY ,CDI FP ,MC FP ,KER FP ,RMS FP ,PNDORA DC ,MONC IM ,CFR SE ,UHR SE ,AX1 AT ,ADH AT ,ALL AT ,AZJ AT ,BWP AT ,CTT AT ,CQR AT ,COL AT ,CKF AT ,CTD AT ,DMP AT ,APE AT ,EDV AT ,FLT AT ,HVN AT ,MCD UN ,SBUX UW ,DRI UN ,DPZ UN ,YUM UN ,CMG UN ,TJX UN ,ROST UW ,LULU UW ,VFC UN ,RL UN ,TPR UN ,AZO UN ,ORLY UW ,KMX UN ,TAP UN ,AMZN UW ,ETSY UW ,EBAY UW ,BBY UN ,WMT UN ,DG UN ,TGT UN ,COST UW ,DLTR UW ,BF/B UN ,STZ UN ,WBA UW ,KR UN ,HD UN ,LOW UN ,RCL UN ,HLT UN ,CCL UN ,ABNB UW ,MAR UW ,NCLH UN ,BKNG UW ,EXPE UW ,HAS UW ,DIS UN ,NFLX UW ,WBD UW ,LYV UN ,BBWI UN ,ULTA UW ,TSCO UW ,LUV UN ,AAL UW ,DAL UN ,UAL UW ,UBER UN ,NSC UN ,UNP UN ,CSX UW.”

