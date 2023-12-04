Yellow Submarine AI to Participate in New York Winter Data Summit 2023

Realtime footfall at Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts in Manhattan

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Submarine AI, a trailblazer in AI-driven insights for financial markets, is delighted to announce its participation in the Morgan Stanley sponsored Neudata Winter Summit on December 7, 2023, at 225 Liberty St, New York, NY 10281.

Justin Staines, Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at Yellow Submarine Ltd said “Our real-time, compliant footfall tracking software provides unique insights for investment banks, hedge funds, family offices, and other investors. Our technology, updated every 15 minutes, offers unparalleled insights into consumer behaviour, helping our customers to make highly informed investment decisions. We are proud to be showcasing our unique software at this prestigious event”.

Yellow Submarine has a distinct advantage over competitive solutions in that no hardware needs to be installed to gather footfall data. A recent contract with Nexus Planning consisted of getting footfall data for several locations in London. The end customer had approached incumbent footfall data suppliers, but none were able to provide the data without hardware installation or sending someone to manually count people.

Rob Pearson Director of Nexus Planning said, “We recently engaged with Yellow Submarine to get footfall data for a client and was impressed at how quickly and diligently they were able to supply the data.”

With offices in Canary Wharf, Tokyo, and New York, Yellow Submarine Ltd is driving innovation in the financial data sector, transforming the use of data in investment decision-making.

Stewart Huckett, Yellow Submarine’s Sales and Marketing Director, will be a prominent speaker in the Shark Tank event, highlighting the company's innovative footfall tracking and data analytics solutions. Stewart said

“The Neudata Winter Summit, considered to be the investment industry's biggest alternative data event, provides a world class platform for Yellow Submarine to showcase its unique product to the industry, as well as providing non-stop networking opportunities, exclusive content for delegates, and talks, underlining our commitment to remaining at the forefront of data's largest and most exciting conversation”.

With an outstanding track record and an even greater future, Yellow Submarine Ltd is also excited to welcome two new non-executive directors to its advisory board. Sandy Jayaraj, with over 25 years of experience in financial markets at PwC and Morgan Stanley, adds significant financial acumen to the board. Nicky Stewart, with a decade at UKCloud, a leading UK cloud provider, with experience in the UK Cabinet Office, and significant roles in ICT and government sector strategies, brings invaluable expertise and insight.

Yellow Submarine Ltd leads in financial data analytics, offering AI-powered data overlays and insights. The company's footfall tracking technology provides unparalleled accuracy, coverage, and ease of setup, with global reach and real-time data availability that revolutionise and de-risk investment decisions.

