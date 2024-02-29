Dr. Scott Sigman Joins the AdhereRx Board of Directors to Drive PainScript Platform and Application in Practices
Renowned surgeon brings significant expertise from a career devoted to non-opioid surgical alternatives and improved health outcomes through patient monitoring
My life’s work has been about non-opioid surgical alternatives. So, I am proud to join the Board and bring along my surgical practice partners in New England to this fast-growth company.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdhereRx, a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through care plan adherence and medication compliance, announced today that Dr. Scott A. Sigman, a national leader in orthopedic surgery, thought leadership in the practice of medicine and a tireless advocate for non-opioid pain treatment alternatives and reducing opioid use disorder in America, joined the AdhereRx Board of Directors at its recent organizational meeting. Dr. Sigman will lend his expertise in post-surgical pain management and has been instrumental in raising investment funding for the Company from his practice in Lowell, Massachusetts.
— Dr. Scott Sigman
Sigman is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon providing comprehensive care to patients at Orthopedic Surgical Associates of Lowell since 1996. He specializes in Sports Medicine. Sigman possesses the skills and experience to diagnose and treat sports injuries and conditions affecting the knee and shoulder. In addition to his practice duties, he has served as the Team Physician for the US Ski Jump Team and serves for the last 20 years as the Team Physician at UMASS Lowell and is the past Chief of Orthopedics at Lowell General Hospital.
“I have been impressed with what AdhereRx is doing in the pain management space including patient monitoring and telehealth support through its relatively new PainScript platform,” said Sigman. “NIH studies prove that enhanced communications and regular contact with our patients improves their outcomes and reduces the risk of dependency. My life’s work has been about non-opioid surgical alternatives and even advocacy in Congress to pass the NO PAIN ACT last session. So, I am proud to join and bring along my surgical practice partners in New England to this fast-growth company.”
"We are very fortunate to have the nationally renowned Dr. Scott Sigman lend his experience and counsel to our Board. Quite simply, there isn’t a surgeon who is unaware of Dr. Sigman’s contributions and leadership in treating patients," said Dan Cohen, CEO at AdhereRx. "Dr. Sigman will add a needed, and highly valued level, of expertise to our Board as we continue to grow the company."
About PainScript™
PainScript™ (www.painscript.com) is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from pain, and opioid and other substance use disorders (SUD). The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via nine (9) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. PainScript’s approach is very accessible and user-friendly via a digital platform to provide the physician and patients daily, evidence-based telehealth monitoring interventions designed to effectively improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes and a reduction in related healthcare costs.
About Dr. Scott Sigman
Dr. Sigman graduated cum laude with his bachelor’s degree in biology from Tufts University, where he played varsity lacrosse and was President of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.
He then received his medical degree as a cum laude graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and member of the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society.
Upon graduating with his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Dr. Sigman completed his postgraduate internship in General Surgery at St. Agnes Hospital, followed by a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Tufts Medical Center.
In 2019, Dr. Sigman was elected as a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Faculty of Sports & Sports Medicine. This certificate is a culmination of his ongoing efforts to change the paradigm of postoperative pain management.
