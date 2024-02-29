Noellemarie Barrera, DO is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
I work hard to provide great, personalized care to my female patients and have done extra training in order to do so. Seeing my patients do well is the real reward.”STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
— Dr. Noellemarie Barrera, DO
Dr. Noellemarie Barrera has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Barrera strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life by providing individualized care for optimal results.
“I am honored to have been recognized for this award. I work hard to provide great, personalized care to my female patients and have done extra training in order to do so. Seeing my patients do well is the real reward,” said Dr. Barrera.
She is passionate about helping patients achieve whole-person health at every age of adulthood. This passion is what led her to pursue osteopathic medical school, where she learned techniques to help stimulate the body’s own healing processes. Her other interests are hormonal optimization and the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors."
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. As research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers - as they should.
ABOUT DR. BARRERA
Dr. Noellemarie Barrera is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a certified menopause practitioner with the North American Menopause Society.
Dr. Barrera is married and loves bike riding with her husband and two children. She is also fluent in Spanish.
It is Dr. Barrera’s mission to help patients identify the physical, hormonal, and psychological factors that cause impaired function, and then provide them with the tools needed to live a full, healthy life.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
