Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP Integrates Dental Specialties into their Healthcare Design Studio
Dental Design Specialty Expands Services to Increase Access to Healthcare
PDG and PRA have a shared culture focused on creating uniquely crafted and welcoming destinations that help to increase access to dental and healthcare services.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee based Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) recently completed an acquisition of the unique dental design consulting firm Practice Design Group (PDG) of Buda, TX. This merger formally expands the services of the PRA Healthcare Planning and Design Studio to seamlessly support a full Dental Design specialty across the United States.
— Kevin Broich
The firm will continue to provide comprehensive services to general dentistry practices, dental specialty, and multi-specialty practices, and Dental Services Organizations (DSO) in the tradition of PDG. This includes highly immersive design sessions that combine practice analytics, functional optimization, and aesthetic and branding development in a friendly and creative environment.
PRA is excited that this merger further enhances the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive healthcare planning, design, and construction observation. The combination of multiple medical services such as family practice, wellness centers, radiology centers, behavioral health clinics, pharmacies, adult and child daycare centers, and dental services, may be especially beneficial to rural communities.
“PDG and PRA have a shared culture focused on creating uniquely crafted and welcoming destinations that help to increase access to dental and healthcare services. I am excited that this merger produces a larger portfolio of complementary services that can help our clients in all areas of the nation” said Healthcare Partner Kevin Broich.
The innovative team of Jeff Carter D.D.S and Pat Carter IIDA have been offering highly customized design services for twenty-two years as the Practice Design Group. They will continue to offer design services as integral members of the PRA Dental Design Studio, working closely with the rest of the PRA Healthcare Planning and Design Studio.
“We selected PRA, in 2012, as the local architect of record on an 84-operatory multi-specialty facility for Racine Dental Group. We realized our views on design and our workstyles meshed. We’ve been collaborating ever since! I am excited about the enhanced design, building modeling, and visualization capabilities we now have as PRA,” said Pat Carter.
PRA and PDG have held a strategic partnership for more than twelve years. Together, the firms have completed thirty projects in twelve states, including recently completed dental facilities for Klamath Smiles in Klamath Falls, Oregon; Heart of Texas Smiles in Woodway, Texas; and Grove Dental Associates in Grove, Oklahoma.
Healthcare architect and dental planner Renee Moe, AIA, EDAC, assumes day-to-day coordination of the PRA Dental Design Studio, allowing Dr. Jeff and Pat to focus their time on projects and research.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935, specializes in planning, architecture, and interior design of healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, multifamily residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter at @PRAtweets.
Mike Bahr
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
+1 414-410-2975
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other