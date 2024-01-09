Jedd Heap, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP is Elevated to Partner at Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
PRA continues leadership growth in Florida
Jedd really does it all – he designs and details; he collaborates and mentors, and he gives back. He does this tirelessly and selflessly. ”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) formally announces the promotion of Jedd Heap to Partner of the firm.
“Jedd started making a difference immediately upon joining our PRA Sarasota Design Office in 2020. I am excited to see how his ideas will resonate throughout our firm as his voice becomes heard in our leadership meetings. His balance of technical abilities, design sensitivity, and devotion to client needs represents the ideal we must all aspire to.” states Managing Partner Scott Kramer.
Mr. Heap is a licensed Florida architect with nearly 25 years of experience serving clients. He has been actively involved in more than eighty projects during his first four years at PRA. Recent examples of his completed work include new law offices for Berlin Patten Ebling in St. Petersburg FL, The Gulf Coast Community Foundation Philanthropy Center in Sarasota FL, St. Faustina Catholic Church in Clermont FL, Suncoast Orthopaedic Institute in Venice FL, and the City of North Port Public Safety Building which recently won the AIA Florida 2023 People’s Choice Award. A current project is the USF Sarasota-Manatee Student Center & Residence Hall, currently in construction.
Giving his time and talent to strengthen the design profession, our business community and our neighborhoods, Jedd is an active member of notable local and national organizations. He serves as Secretary of The American Institute of Architects Florida Gulf Coast Chapter and involved in the Manatee Chamber of Commerce. Jedd is also a member of The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and The U.S. Green Building Council. Moreover, Jedd joins his Sarasota Fl Partner John Holz in leading pro-bono and low-bono community-based projects for non-profit organizations in the region.
“Jedd really does it all – he designs and details; he collaborates and mentors, and he gives back. He does this tirelessly and selflessly. I was truly thrilled when Jedd accepted my invitation to join the firm in 2020, and I am beyond elated to see him join our leadership group where he will have a profound impact on our firm’s future,” said Sarasota FL Partner John Holz.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935, specializes in planning, architecture, and interior design of healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, multifamily residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter at @PRAtweets.
