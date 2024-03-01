R4G to Reward The Rosé Social Club Members Dining at The Sweetest Restaurants

We are using recrutiing for good to help fund Girl Causes; and rewarding referrals with dining at The Sweetest Restaurants www.TheSweetestRestaurants.com Paris to LA Love to Dine with your girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Love to Dine with your girlfriends and support girl causes? Join The Rosé Social Club Made Just for You www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Recruiting for Good is rewarding members of The The Rosé Social Club dining gift cards at The Sweetest Restaurants www.TheSweetestRestaurants.com Paris to LA Love to dine out girlfriends and enjoy The Sweetest Restaurants? Join TheRoséSocialClub.com Paris to LA

Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find professionals to fund girl causes; and rewards referrals with fine dining gift cards at The Sweetest Restaurants.

We love rewarding fine dining gift cards at The Sweetest Restaurants Paris to LA!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to help fund and support sweet girl inspired causes.Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with funding for sponsored mentoring experiences Girls Design Tomorrow Women who successfully help Recruiting for Good fund Girl Cause earn membership for The Rosé Social Club including; dining gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants (Paris to LA).According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "The Rosé Social Club members earn '4' $250 dining gift cards for The Sweetest Restaurants. Should any of The Rosé Social Club members experience less than expected service at one of The Sweetest Restaurants; Recruiting for Good will immediately replace $250 dining gift card!"AboutWe reward dining gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants that represent the best industry practices and exceed The Rosé Social Club members' expectations. Criteria to Be Selected (The Sweetest Restaurant); Décor/Design of Restaurant, Excellent Service, Food (presentation, quality), Management Operations (positive values) and Social Participation (community involvement). www.TheSweetestRestaurants.com Paris to LAFinally, something sweet and good in LA...Love to Dine with Girlfriends and Support Girl Causes? Recruiting for Good appreciates participation in our referral program to fund sweet girl inspired causes. We're rewarding generous gift cards to enjoy The Sweetest Restaurants LA to Paris. And exclusive invite for two to LA's Best Wine & Food Festival to Join The Club...Made just for You... visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Eat + Drink + Party!Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences.) Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create their own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play"Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!"Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs, a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your first job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

14 Year Old BooksandLooks has been working on Girls Design Tomorrow for the last 3 years doing sweet foodie reviews; she reviewed The Sweetest Restaurant STK!