DCF soliciting proposals for Wisconsin Works program

February 29, 2024

Contact: 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

Department seeks mission-aligned vendors to support whole-family model

MADISON – The Department of Children and Families (DCF) issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the administration of the Wisconsin Works program and related services in geographical regions across the state. Consistent with state procurement requirements, DCF is conducting a competitive RFP procurement process for the next round of these contracts.

Wisconsin Works is the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and provides case management, employment preparation services, and financial assistance to eligible families to support them in achieving economic stability.

DCF recently partnered with Social Finance, a non-profit advisory firm, to evaluate the program for potential improvements. That information was used to restructure the contracting process and delivery of Wisconsin Works services across the state. The changes made to the upcoming contract structure seeks to establish a new narrative for the program, attract a diverse group of mission-aligned vendors, and set clear expectations while leaving space for innovation and collaboration.

The Wisconsin Works RFP can be found on the Wisconsin eSupplier site (solicitation reference 437001-M25-0002297). There are opportunities to submit questions relating to this RFP. Instructions and deadlines for submitting questions can be found in Section 1.7 of the RFP.

The deadline for submission of proposals is April 19, 2024, at 2 p.m. CST. Responses received after the due date and time will be rejected. The department encourages all organizations with possible interest to review and consider responding to this RFP.

An optional proposer’s conference will be held for interested proposers on March 12, 2024, from 2 – 3:30 p.m. CST. via Zoom. This conference will be an opportunity to learn about the RFP as well as to interact with other agencies that may be potential partners through consortium or sub-contracting arrangements. Interested parties can join the event by phone or computer, using the information below:

Teleconference

Toll Free Phone Number: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 813 1577 7595

Passcode: 474458

Web Access

Zoom Meeting Link

Further questions regarding this Request for Proposal should be directed to DCF Procurement at DCFProcurement@wisconsin.gov. Please note that no phone calls, emails, or other correspondence to other State staff regarding this procurement are permitted during the procurement process.

