SelectHub Unveils Its 2024 Awards for Accounting Software: Top Picks From Analyst Evaluations and User Reviews

SelectHub released the top vendors in the Accounting Software category based on user reviews and analyst ratings

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a leading software research and selection firm, today announced the winners of its “Best Of” Awards for 2024 in the accounting software category. These awards are part of SelectHub's commitment to identifying and celebrating the top performers in various software domains, recognising the top accounting solutions across multiple categories based on analyst ratings and user reviews.

Marcus Flemming, VP of Marketing at SelectHub, stated, "SelectHub's 'Best Of' awards shine a light on the premier accounting software based on our comprehensive and transparent evaluation of leading vendors in the market. Our proprietary analysis enables us to offer our users a range of software solutions that excel in essential areas such as financial reporting, compliance and automation, to drive efficiency and growth."

Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Solutions and Technology Research at SelectHub, commented, "We have identified the true leaders in the accounting software landscape by meticulously evaluating industry KPIs. As the accounting industry evolves, we recognise the significant role of emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing and real-time analytics in transforming financial management and operations."

SelectHub evaluated 1,115 vendors across 13 categories of software capabilities, plus categories for analyst and user favorites.

The Analysts' Pick award recognized the top-tier software vendors in the industry that receive an analyst rating of 80 or greater in SelectHub’s technology selection platform. The User Favorite award honored the top 20 products that receive “Excellent” user sentiment scores, based on aggregated review data from real users.

Best-in-class awards were handed out in the following categories to the top products receiving a score of 80 or higher in SelectHub’s technology selection platform:

- Asset Management

- Banking Management

- Budget Management

- Estimate and Invoice Management

- Expense Management

- Financial Statements and Bookkeeping

- Inventory Management

- Payroll Management

- Project Accounting

- Revenue and Billing

- Tax Management

- Integration and Extensibility

- Platform Capabilities

Analyst's Pick

Earning the highest scores overall, and the coveted status of Analyst’s Pick, were SAP Business One, Sage 50cloud Accounting, Odoo Accounting, Xero, Sage Intacct, Acumatica and QuickBooks Online.

User Favorite

Garnering accolades from users, and listed from highest to lowest User Sentiment score, were Tipalti, Oracle Financials Cloud, Board Intelligent Planning Platform, Xledger, Amilia, Divvy, QuickBooks Enterprise, Zoho Invoice, GnuCash, Tallie, ZipBooks, AvidXchange, Adaptive Insights, Brokermint, ABIS, TimeSolv, Nexonia, Recurly, Soluno, Frazer, CosmoLex, OneStream, Invoiced, Lucky Orange, RigER, Stax Payments and FOUNDATION.

Asset Management

Leading the way in this category were Manager, Sage 50cloud Accounting, SAP Business One, SAP S/4HANA Finance, Workday Financial Management, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online and Freshbooks.

Banking Management

SAP Business One, Dynamics 365 Finance, Acumatica and Oracle Financials Cloud took home the best-in-class title for banking management.

Budget Management

Dynamics 365 Finance, BQE Core, Workday Financial Management, Odoo Accounting and Zoho Books are at the forefront of the industry, providing comprehensive tools for financial planning and analysis.

Estimate and Invoice Management

Standouts in this category were QuickBooks Online, Odoo Accounting, SAP Business One, Manager, Sage 50cloud Accounting, Xero and BQE Core.

Expense Management

Claiming the victory in this category were Odoo Accounting, Sage 50cloud Accounting, Sage Intacct and Acumatica.

Financial Statements and Bookkeeping

Odoo Accounting, Accounting Seed, Xero, Dynamics 365 Finance, Acumatica, BQE Core, Zoho Books and QuickBooks Online earned best-in-class status for this category.

Inventory Management

Tally Prime, SAP Business One, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online and Zoho Books were recognized for their ability to help users effectively manage inventory.

Payroll Management

For comprehensive payroll options, the best of the best were Odoo Accounting, Patriot Accounting, Tally Prime, Manager, FreeAgent, Accounting Seed, Sage 50cloud Accounting, Wave Accounting, SAP Business One and Xero.

Project Accounting

Sage 50cloud Accounting, Sage Intacct, and Tally Prime distinguished themselves in the market for this category.

Revenue and Billing

Best-in-class status for this category went to Accounting Seed, Sage Intacct, Oracle Financials Cloud, ZarMoney and Acumatica.

Tax Management

The winners in this category were Odoo Accounting, Tally Prime, Accounting Seed, Sage 50cloud Accounting, SAP Business One, Xero, Dynamics 365 Finance, SAP S/4HANA Finance, Sage Intacct and Acumatica.

Integration and Extensibility

Odoo Accounting, SAP S/4HANA Finance, Oracle Financials Cloud and Acumatica lead the pack when it comes to providing flexible software integrations.

Platform Capabilities

Standing out for their ability to deliver key accounting capabilities were Tally Prime, FreeAgent, Sage 50cloud Accounting, SAP Business One, Oracle Financials Cloud, Workday Financial Management, QuickBooks Online, Zoho Books and Xero.

SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection. Data collected using our meticulous analysis is consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.

To learn more about the 2024 accounting software awards and to see a complete list of winners, please visit SelectHub’s accounting software page.

About SelectHub

SelectHub has the software selection platform, data, methodology and expertise that makes selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative, and free of bias. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to final vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated from thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub shortcuts the selection process, ensuring more informed, accurate purchase decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.