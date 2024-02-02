Recognizing Procurement Excellence: SelectHub's Awards Spotlight Top Vendors Based on Analyst Evaluations & User Reviews

SelectHub announces it's awards for top Procurement software vendors.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelectHub, a leader in software research and selection, today announced the winners of their prestigious "Best Of" Awards for 2024 in the procurement management software category. These awards are part of SelectHub's commitment to identify and celebrate the top performers in various software domains. The awards recognize the top procurement software solutions across 15 categories based on analyst ratings and user reviews.

"We congratulate all of the winners on being recognized as the elite procurement solutions of 2024," said Marcus Flemming, VP of Marketing at SelectHub. "With their innovative features and robust capabilities, these products enable procurement leaders to maximize value for their organizations."

SelectHub evaluated 169 vendors across 15 categories of capabilities.

The Analysts' Pick award recognizes the top-tier software vendors in the industry that receive an analyst rating of 80 or greater in SelectHub’s technology selection platform.

The User Favorite award honors the top 20 products that receive “Excellent” user sentiment scores, based on aggregated review data from real users.

Best-in-class awards were also handed out in the following categories: Budget Management, Contract Management, Dashboard and Reporting, Invoice Management, Product Catalog, Purchase Orders Management, Receiving and Inventory Management. Requisitions, Sourcing, Spend Management, Supplier Management, Mobile Capabilities, and Native Integration and Extensibility. These awards go to the top products with a minimum analyst rating of 80 for that category. Each award is capped at the 10 highest-rated products.

“This year's winners represent the very best procurement technology has to offer," said Sandesh Sindiri, Head of Software Solutions and Technology Research at SelectHub. “From comprehensive source-to-pay suites to targeted solutions for key procurement capabilities, these products enable organizations to maximize value, mitigate risk and drive strategic growth.”

The Analysts’ Pick award went to SAP Spend Management, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Jaggaer One, Coupa Procurement, Oracle Services Procurement, Basware P2P, Ivalua, Workday Spend Management, Precoro and Tradogram for delivering the most comprehensive suites. Each of these products demonstrated exceptional capabilities and has met or exceeded the rigorous criteria set by SelectHub’s analysts.

The most popular solutions among users were Quartzy, Procurify, GEP SMART, Tipalti, Precoro, Fairmarkit, SourceDay, Ciiva, Tradogram, Jaggaer One, Foods Connected, Proqura, WAMA Cloud, ISN, ProRFx, Avartan Technologies, Ourshared P2P, CormSquare, eSupplier and Wroffy.

For budget management capabilities, the prize went to Jaggaer One, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Birchstreet, Basware P2P, Procurify, SAP Spend Management, Precoro, Coupa Procurement and Oracle Services Procurement.

Leading solutions for contract management included SAP Spend Management, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Oracle Services Procurement, Basware P2P, Jaggaer One, GEP Smart, Tradogram, Precoro and Ivalua.

Top-rated products for dashboards and reporting were Basware P2P, SAP Spend Management, Jaggaer One, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Tradogram, Proqura, Workday Spend Management, Oracle Services Procurement, BirchStreet and Precoro.

The Invoice Management award went to Precoro, Basware P2P, SAP Spend Management, Oracle Procurement Cloud, GEP Smart, Procurify and Zycus for their automation and approval workflows.

For product catalog management, the winners were SAP Spend Management, Oracle Procurement Cloud, GEP SMART, Coupa Procurement, Zycus, Jaggaer One, Oracle Services Procurement, Ivalua, Procurify and Proqura.

Claiming the title for purchase order management were Oracle Procurement Cloud, Oracle Services Procurement, Zycus, Jaggaer One, Tradogram, Proqura, Precoro, GEP Smart and Procurify.

Top products for receiving and inventory management were Oracle Services Procurement, SAP Spend Management, Tradogram, Jaggaer One and Coupa Procurement.

The requisitions category winners were Coupa Procurement, Basware P2P, SAP Spend Management, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Precoro, Procurify, Tradogram, Proqura, Jaggaer One and Workday Spend Management.

For sourcing, the leading solutions were Basware P2P, SAP Spend Management, Jaggaer One, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Tradogram, Proqura, Workday Spend Management, Oracle Services Procurement, GEP Smart and Coupa Procurement.

The spend management award went to SAP Spend Management, Coupa Procurement, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Tradogram, Ivalua and Workday Spend Management.

Winners for supplier management solutions included Basware P2P, SAP Spend Management, Jaggaer One, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Tradogram, Proqura, Workday Spend Management, Oracle Services Procurement, GEP Smart and Synertrade.

For mobile capabilities, the standouts were Basware P2P, SAP Spend Management, Jaggaer One, Oracle Procurement Cloud, Workday Spend Management, Precoro, GEP Smart, Coupa Procurement, Ivalua and Procurify.

Finally, the Native Integration and Extensibility award went to the integrated suites of SAP Spend Management, Jaggaer One and Oracle Procurement Cloud.

SelectHub takes a prescriptive approach to software selection. Data collected using our meticulous analysis is consolidated in the SelectHub platform, offering organizations a best-practice approach to reduce risk and find the right software for their needs.

All award winners are listed in their respective categories on SelectHub’s procurement software page.

