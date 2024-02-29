“Macao ‧ Hengqin Craft Market” inaugurated today

MACAU, February 29 - The “Macao ‧ Hengqin Craft Market”, jointly organised by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), is held at Ponto Legend Square in Hengqin from 29 February to 3 March. The event features nearly 100 stalls of cultural and creative products by entities from Macao and various provinces and cities in Mainland China. All are welcome to participate.

The “Macao ‧ Hengqin Craft Market” is held from 29 February to 3 March, from 2pm to 9pm, at Ponto Legend Square in Hengqin. Through an open call, IC invited 40 Macao’s cultural and creative brands to display and sell a range of cultural and creative products, including clothing and accessories, knitted fabric, handmade ceramics and original illustrations. During the event, a number of music performances by singers from Guangdong and Macao, the “YOUNG Art Exhibition”, and “Artistic and Cultural TALK”, as well as gastronomy and creative handicraft workshops are held, fostering artistic and cultural development and exchanges between Macao and Mainland China in this sector. In addition, in collaboration with the supporting entities, the Sanxingdui Museum and the Jingdezhen Ceramic Research Institute, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau organised special exhibition booths dedicated to these two institutes, showcasing the unique charm of Chinese history and culture.

The opening ceremony was held today (29 February) and was officiated by the member of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Guangdong Provincial Committee in Hengqin, and Deputy Director of Hengqin Office of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, Wei Yijun; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Feng Fangdan; the Secretary of the Communist Party and the President of the Jingdezhen Ceramic Research Institute, Wu Lang; the Deputy Director of the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports, Zhai Ming; the Head of the Industry Development Department of the Sanxingdui Museum and the Director of the Cultural Tourism Development Company Limited in Guanghan, Ren Ren.

IC hopes to arrange more cultural activities for Macao’s cultural and creative practitioners to participate in the In-depth Cooperation Zone, with a view to facilitating the sustainable development of the cultural and creative industries and contributing to the development of a cultural Greater Bay Area.