UK Based Leading Mobility Specialist Now Running Dubai Clinic For Wheelchair Users

CHESSINGTON , UNITED KINGDOM , February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Chessington, UK to Dubai, Wheelfreedom has set up the first dedicated clinic for People of Determination to have powerchairs prescribed and fitted.

After speaking with a regular customer who lives in Dubai but would travel to the Wheelfreedom showroom for adjustments for their son's powerchair, it was realised that there was a need for a similar service in the UAE for other People of Determination.

For over fifteen years, Wheelfreedom has been the leading mobility expert in Surrey and has now partnered with OrthoMENA in the United Arab Emirates to extend their specialised services to the region.

Providing their own team of clinical, tech and Occupational Health experts, Wheelfreedom will be able to support People of Determination in the UAE to find and fit a range of prescriptive mobility solutions, which include powered and manual wheelchairs, paediatric products, powered add-ons and specialist seating all whilst also providing a professional CPD training service to healthcare professionals.

Wheelfreedom were also invited to provide four days of clinics at last year's AccessAbilities Expo between the 9th and 11th of October 2023 in The Dubai World Trade Centre. This was a fantastic opportunity to meet both wheelchair users and clinicians to share their expertise, provide assessments and advice and promote their courses to attendees.

Wheelfreedom provides an extensive range of services to customers including assessment of their homes or workplaces with written reports, provision of equipment from leading manufacturers that include custom-built models for those with complex clinical and postural needs and ongoing support with their equipment.

Clinicians looking to expand their knowledge of mobility needs can also attend a CPD course, provided by Jordan Davies, a qualified Rehabilitation Engineer from the UK with almost a decade of experience providing modular and bespoke assistive technology for the most complex of clients. CPD focuses on developing professional practice and helps keep skills and knowledge up to date and is a great way to prepare for greater responsibilities; boost confidence and help you take your career further.

Wheelfreedom is proud to have secured such a positive, collaborative partnership with OrthoMENA to provide unique access to the best mobility aids available. We look forward to meeting and serving our new customers in 2024.



Giles Donald Managing Director of Wheelfreedom says “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our passionate customer service, clinical knowledge and state-of-the-art equipment to the UAE. We have already met many People Of Determination who are now benefiting from our expertise and range of mobility equipment and thank OrthoMENA for the opportunity to improve the lives of people in the region”