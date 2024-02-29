HCM City announces key tasks for digital transformation

VIETNAM, February 29 -

HCM CITY — HCM City has announced details concerning orientations to its digital transformation this year, with a roadmap comprising nine key tasks.

Võ Minh Thành, deputy director of the city’s Department of Information and Communications, said successful digital transformation will serve as a fundamental solution to successfully implement the tasks mentioned in the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the municipal Party Committee for the term of 2020-25

The key tasks include perfecting information technology infrastructure; launching an integrated information system for administrative procedures; and encouraging citizens and businesses to use a mobile app for centralised communication with local authorities.

Providing a unified management platform and exploiting the city’s common-use shared Geographic Information System (GIS) platform; operating the city's execution governance platform; operating a shared digital platform; digitising sector-specific data; and training members of the community digital technology team are also included.

The city has developed a plan to effectively implement the tasks on three main pillars, which are digital government, digital infrastructure, and digital economy and society.

It is implementing solutions and policies to support small and medium-sized enterprises, household businesses and residents on digital transformation process through training and consulting activities, and use digital platforms at reasonable prices.

It also gives priority to effectively operate Quang Trung Software Park in District 12, and establish additional concentrated information technology parks.

This initiative aims to facilitate regional connectivity in fostering the development of the IT industry.

The city is one of the five leading localities in the country for digital transformation, with most administrative procedures available for use online.

Digital transformation is being carried out in various aspects of the city to better serve the public.

The city has set various targets for its digital transformation by 2030.

Operations of the digital government apparatus in the city are transforming to boost the growth of a digital society and economy.

It strives to become a healthcare centre of Việt Nam and the ASEAN region with a medical ecosystem of 6,000 modern clinics and hospitals that provide medical care, and implement AI in disease diagnosis and treatment.

It is developing a booming digital economy with an expected contribution of 25 per cent and 40 per cent to the city's GRDP in 2025 and 2030, respectively, to maintain the leading position economically in the nation. — VNS