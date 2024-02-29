Petrol prices rise by VNĐ300 per litre

VIETNAM, February 29 - HÀ NỘI — The ceiling retail petrol prices have been revised up by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Starting from 3:00pm on February 29, the ceiling price of E5RON92 went up VNĐ277 to VNĐ22,752 (US$0.92) per litre, while that of RON95-III was raised VNĐ330 to VNĐ23,929 per litre.

The prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were capped at VNĐ20,773 and VNĐ20,785 per litre, down VNĐ137 and VNĐ136, respectively.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to take VNĐ300 for the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for each kg of mazut. — VNS