Georgia Fishing Forecasts Give You A “Fin Up” On Great Angling Information

Social Circle, Ga.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) fisheries biologists and technicians annually update the fishing forecasts for 31 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers, and they are available in one convenient location at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

“If you know the location where you will be fishing, you need to check out the Georgia Fishing Forecast for that water body,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “You will find best lures, technique tips, suggested locations to target and the information is connected to an interactive map, providing an additional helpful layer to this already excellent resource.”



Lake forecasts include Allatoona, Andrews, Bartlett’s Ferry, Big Haynes (Randy Poynter), Blackshear, Blue Ridge, Burton, Carters, Chatuge, Chehaw, Clarks Hill, Goat Rock, Hamburg, Hartwell, High Falls, Jackson, Juliette, Lanier, Nottely, Oconee, Oliver, Rabun, Richard B. Russell, Seed, Seminole, Sinclair, Tobesofkee, Tugalo, Varner, Walter F. George, West Point, and Yonah.

Rivers detailed include the Altamaha, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Conasauga, Coosa, Coosawattee, Etowah, Flint, Ochlockonee, Ocmulgee, Oconee, Ogeechee, Oostanaula, Satilla, Savannah, St. Marys, Suwannee and Toccoa rivers.

For more fishing tips, check out the weekly Fishing Blog at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing.

Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation! Did you know that your license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.