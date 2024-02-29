Master Fluid Solutions® Appoints Dr. Christine Fuchs to Head of Europe Laboratory
The Renowned Fluid Chemist Will Drive Development of Next Generation of Sustainable Metalworking Fluids Amid Multi-Office Expansion
I’m thrilled to combine my broad experience in chemistry, R&D, innovation and leadership in a role that can shape the metalworking fluids industry at such a critical time.”DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Fluid Solutions® is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Christine Fuchs to Head of Laboratory, Europe. She joins the company at a pivotal time in its expansion, bringing over two decades of experience in global research and development from companies like Fuchs Petrolub, Buhmwoo, and Rhenus Lub GmbH & Co KG.
— Dr. Christine Fuchs
Dr. Fuchs is working closely with the current Head of Laboratory, Dr. Meinhard Sünkeler, to establish a smooth transition into the role before he retires in August 2024. At the same time, she’s leading an expansion of the research and development unit, overseeing investment in new equipment and significant manufacturing upgrades that will reshape the laboratory and production at Hasselsstraße 6-14, Düsseldorf.
As a direct result of these planned upgrades, the business has recently expanded into new offices a stone’s throw away at Forststraße 16, where all office related business functions have been relocated.
“Appointing Dr. Fuchs to this leadership role kicks off an exciting new chapter for Master Fluid Solutions in Europe and showcases our deep commitment to expanding our footprint and pushing the industry forward,” says European Managing Director Dr. Martin Walter.
In addition to overseeing the business operations of the European lab, Dr. Fuchs’ primary focus will be on developing new environmentally-friendly products critical to helping the metalworking industry build a circular economy and achieve carbon reduction goals. Her work will centre on product development for the TRIM® cutting fluid catalogue and WEDOLiT™ metal-forming and corrosion control fluid products.
“Joining Master Fluid Solutions marks a new phase of my career, but in many ways, it’s one that feels like I'm joining a family,” says Dr. Fuchs. “I’m thrilled to combine my broad experience in chemistry, R&D, innovation and leadership in a role that can shape the metalworking fluids industry at such a critical time.”
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable, and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or its products, visit www.masterfluids.com.
Photo caption: Photo of Dr. Christine Fuchs, new Head of Master Fluid Solutions' European Laboratory.
https://pdocs.masterfluids.com/mcc/docs/db-i/employee-p/Dr-Christine-Fuchs.jpg
