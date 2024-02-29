LOBO Systems Achieves ISO 9001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction

LOBO Systems, a leading provider of innovative access platform systems, is proud to announce that it has achieved a 100% score for its ISO 9001 certification.

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISO 9001 certification is awarded to organisations that demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. This certification underscores LOBO Systems ’ commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement in all aspects of its operations.“We are thrilled to have achieved another perfect score in our ISO 9001 certification, it reflects our dedication to delivering high-quality solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Robert Bokros, CEO at LOBO Systems. “This certification validates our ongoing efforts to maintain rigorous quality standards throughout our organization.”To obtain ISO 9001 certification, LOBO Systems underwent a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by an independent certification body. This assessment included a thorough review of the company’s quality management system, processes, and procedures to ensure compliance with ISO’s stringent requirements.By achieving ISO 9001 certification, LOBO Systems demonstrates its commitment to:- Meeting and exceeding customer expectations- Consistently delivering products and services of the highest quality- Continuously improving processes and performance- Enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness- Ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory requirementsMoving forward, LOBO Systems remains committed to upholding the principles of ISO 9001 and continually improving its quality management system to deliver superior products and services to customers worldwide.Finally, LOBO is proud to announce that they have achieved an ‘Excellent’ rating on Trustpilot. This acknowledgment reflects their dedication to providing top-notch products and unparalleled support for valued customers.You can find the reviews on LOBO’s Trustpilot page here.For more information about LOBO Systems and its ISO 9001 certification, please visit www.lobosystems.com or contact sales@lobosystems.com / +44 1332 365 666.

