Arbor Law Announce Update of Financial Services to Offer Ongoing Support for Complex New Regulations

London, UK – Arbor Law, a leading law firm specialising in providing expert legal counsel and regulatory solutions within the financial services sector, is proud to announce a recent update to its range of expert financial services to offer businesses ongoing support and help them meet the new complex set of regulations.

After unprecedented regulatory reform in the financial services industry, Arbor Law understands that it has become a challenge for businesses to keep up to date with the ever-changing landscape and the level of regulatory reform across the industry. With the recent update to its financial services, the experienced team of financial services regulatory lawyers at the acclaimed law firm have the expertise and relevant knowledge to make sure businesses avoid potential penalties for compliance failures.

“As one of the leading providers of outsourced ongoing regulatory compliance support, and with decades of experience working in-house at leading financial institutions, we act as an extension of your team to provide flexible legal support,” said a spokesperson for Arbor Law. “We make sure your business is compliant and meets the regulatory requirements enforced by the financial industry.”

From preparing an FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) application to designing a governance framework, the seasoned regulatory lawyers at Arbor Law work closely with businesses to understand their brand, services, and products. This enables the team to efficiently offer tailored support and advice matching a client’s specific needs and financial services regulatory requirements.

This client-focused approach has earned Arbor Law a reputation for excellence and innovation in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and its prioritisation of providing high-quality legal consultation for projects of all sizes.

Some of Arbor Law’s financial services include:

FCA Licensing: The Arbor Law team prepares a FCA application, offers support with the documentation for a business, and liaises directly with the FCA until an application is approved.

Governance and Compliance Implementation: With a uniquely designed framework that covers strategy, resource allocation, reporting channels, independence between first and second line of defence, compliance intelligence and readiness for change, Arbor Law ensures a business fully complies with the regulations set out for their industry.

Risk Management: The financial specialists at Arbor Law provide a risk audit and develop a risk register for various risks associated with a business.

Managed Compliance Services: As part of its compliance service, Arbor Law offers a full suite of services, including managing regulatory relations and developments, reporting, a business’s compliance and financial crime programmes, client onboarding and risk managing training.

Arbor Law invites businesses to complete the contact form on its website or to contact via telephone to learn more about how its team of expert regulatory lawyers can provide specialist advice to ensure the delivery of efficient and compliant financial services.

To find out more about Arbor Law and the update to its range of expert financial services, please visit the website at https://arbor.law/.

