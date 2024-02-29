Precision Oncology Market to Capture a CAGR of 11.7%, Expected To Reach $166.97 Billion by 2030 | IMR
The anticipated growth of the Precision Oncology Market is projected to witness a substantial increase, escalating from USD 68.9 Billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 166.97 Billion by 2030. This growth is forecasted to occur at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
Precision oncology Share is a cutting-edge approach to cancer treatment that tailors medical care to the individual characteristics of each patient's cancer. This innovative field recognizes that cancer is a highly diverse disease, and each patient's tumor is unique in terms of genetic mutations, molecular profiles, and other specific features. The goal of precision oncology is to identify these distinct characteristics and use targeted therapies to attack cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy cells.
One key component of precision oncology is the use of genomic sequencing technologies. By analyzing the genetic makeup of a patient's tumor, oncologists can identify specific mutations that drive cancer growth. This information enables the selection of targeted therapies designed to interfere with the specific molecular pathways driving the cancer. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which may affect both cancer and normal cells, targeted therapies aim to be more selective and precise.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
• Foundation Medicine
• Guardant Health
• Illumina, Inc.
• Natera
• Strata Oncology
• Roche Molecular Systems
• Tempus Labs
• Myriad Genetics
• Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.
• Exact Sciences Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Other major players.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, the dominance of the Therapeutics segment can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, advancements in molecular diagnostics and genomic sequencing technologies have enabled clinicians to better understand the genetic makeup of tumors, thereby facilitating the development of targeted therapies.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, Precision oncology techniques offer personalized treatment options based on the unique genetic makeup of each patient's tumor. With advancements in genomic sequencing and molecular diagnostics, clinicians can now better understand the underlying genetic mutations driving breast cancer, and improved patient outcomes.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
1) Diagnostics
2) Therapeutics
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
1) Breast
2) Lung
3) Colorectal
4) Skin
5) Prostrate
6) Stomach
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫
1) Hospitals
2) Diagnostic Centers
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
The North America's proactive approach towards personalized cancer care, coupled with significant investments in genomic sequencing and data analytics, solidifies its position as a global leader in the precision oncology Analysis. As the demand for tailored cancer treatments continues to rise, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the precision oncology market for the foreseeable future.
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
1) 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
2) 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)
3) 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
4) 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)
5) 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
6) 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
Precision Oncology Market is primarily driven by advancements in genomics and molecular biology, enabling personalized cancer treatment. The growing understanding of the genetic basis of cancer allows for tailored therapies, improving treatment outcomes. Technological innovations like next-generation sequencing and molecular diagnostics contribute to the market's expansion by identifying specific genetic alterations in tumors.
Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions facilitate the development of novel therapies, fostering market growth. Moreover, a rise in cancer awareness and the adoption of precision medicine further propel market opportunities.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Agilent Technologies unveiled cutting-edge advancements in liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry, elevating precision and efficiency in biomarker detection. The innovative technologies promise enhanced accuracy, marking a significant stride in analytical capabilities.
• 𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑: Illumina The company launched new sequencing instruments and data analysis tools, furthering its position in the precision oncology market. he company's latest offerings enhance its position in the market, reinforcing its commitment to advancing genomic solutions for personalized cancer care.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
• Market Scope: The report analyzes the market across 34 countries, providing a segment-wise valuation ($ million) for the 2023-2030 forecast period.
• Robust Methodology: Our research integrates high-quality data, professional insights, and independent opinions, aiming to offer a comprehensive perspective on the global market. This methodology assists stakeholders in making well-informed decisions to achieve ambitious growth targets.
• Thorough Analysis: Over 4100 materials, including product literature, annual reports, and industry statements, were meticulously reviewed from major industry players. This exhaustive process enhances our understanding of market dynamics.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2023 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.
• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Precision Oncology market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
