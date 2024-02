Healthcare Biometrics Market Reach to USD 12719.99 Mn by year 2030 With CAGR 18.70% | by Introspective Market Research

Healthcare in Every Touch: Biometrics for Better Care” — Introspective Market Research

POTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ฒ๐ง๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:According to research report, the global The anticipated growth of the Healthcare Biometrics Market is projected to witness a substantial increase, escalating from USD 3227.61 Million in 2022 to an estimated USD 12719.99 Million by 2030. This growth is forecasted to occur at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.70 %. Healthcare biometrics Market Share are biometric applications used in hospitals, doctors' offices, and for monitoring patients. Biometrics, which involves the use of unique biological or behavioral characteristics for identification and authentication, is increasingly being employed to address issues related to patient identity management, access control, and fraud prevention within the healthcare sector. The rising concern for patient data security, coupled with the need to combat identity theft and medical fraud, is driving the demand for biometric solutions in healthcare. Biometric modalities such as fingerprint recognition, iris scanning, facial recognition, and palm vein recognition are being integrated into various healthcare applications, including patient registration, electronic health records (EHR) access, medication dispensing, and workforce management.๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ, ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฎ๐ง๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ข๐ ๐ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ?โ€ข NEC Corporationโ€ข 3M Cogentโ€ข Fujitsu Limitedโ€ข Morphoโ€ข Crossmatch Technologiesโ€ข BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.โ€ข Suprema Incโ€ข ZKTeco Inc.โ€ข Imprivata, Inc.โ€ข Gemalto N.V., and Other major players.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ:Biometrics offers unique advantages in healthcare settings by utilizing physiological or behavioral characteristics that are distinctive to each individual. These characteristics include fingerprints, iris patterns, facial features, and even voice recognition. By employing biometric authentication methods, healthcare providers can ensure that only authorized personnel have access to patient records and sensitive medical information, thereby reducing the risk of data breaches and identity fraud. Biometric authentication enhances the efficiency and accuracy of patient identification processes, reducing errors associated with manual data entry and misidentification.Introspective Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Analysis On the basis of Technology, Application, and Geography.By Technology, The Healthcare Biometrics market is poised for significant growth, with the Multifactor segment anticipated to dominate based on technological advancements and increasing adoption within the healthcare industry.๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค , ๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ($ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)โ€ข Single-factorโ€ข Multifactorโ€ข MultimodalBy Application, Patient identification and tracking are integral components of effective healthcare management, ensuring accuracy, security, and efficiency in various healthcare processes. Biometric technologies, such as fingerprint recognition, iris scanning, and facial recognition, provide a reliable means to accurately identify and track patients throughout their healthcare journey.๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค , ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ($ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)โ€ข Patient Identification & Trackingโ€ข Medical Record Security & Data Centre Securityโ€ข Care provider authenticationโ€ข Home/remote patient monitoringโ€ข Pharmacy dispensingBy Region, North America has traditionally been a significant player in the healthcare biometrics market Size , and several factors contribute to its dominance. The region's strong presence is often attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of technology, and robust regulatory framework.๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค , ๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ($ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)๏‚ง North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)๏‚ง Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)๏‚ง Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)๏‚ง Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)๏‚ง Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)๏‚ง South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐ซ, ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐•๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ:๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญโ€ข In August 2023, 3M Cogent has acquired TeleDoc Health, a prominent telehealth provider, significantly broadening its presence in remote healthcare delivery and biometric authentication for patient verification. This strategic move enhances 3M Cogent's capabilities in the evolving landscape of healthcare technology, positioning it to better serve the growing demand for remote medical services and secure patient identification.โ€ข In July 2023, Fujitsu Limited has invested in Biometric Signature ID, a US-based company specializing in palm vein authentication technology. This strategic partnership aims to enhance secure patient identification and financial transactions. Fujitsu's investment reflects a commitment to advancing cutting-edge biometric solutions, positioning both companies at the forefront of secure authentication technologies for various applications, including healthcare and finance.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข Market Scope: The report analyzes the aerospace adhesives market across 16 countries, providing a segment-wise valuation ($ million) for the 2023-2030 forecast period.โ€ข Robust Methodology: Our research integrates high-quality data, professional insights, and independent opinions, aiming to offer a comprehensive perspective on the global market. This methodology assists stakeholders in making well-informed decisions to achieve ambitious growth targets.โ€ข Thorough Analysis: Over 4100 materials, including product literature, annual reports, and industry statements, were meticulously reviewed from major industry players. This exhaustive process enhances our understanding of market dynamics.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2023 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.โ€ข The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.โ€ข Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.โ€ข In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.โ€ข Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.โ€ข Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.๐Ž๐›๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :๐‹๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:Disposable Medical Sensors Market size is Projected to Reach USD 15.44 Billion by 2030Bio-MEMS Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% From 2023-2030.Hormone Replacement Therapy Market size is expected to grow from USD USD 48.63 billion by 2030