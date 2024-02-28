Healthcare Biometrics Market Reach to USD 12719.99 Mn by year 2030 With CAGR 18.70% | by Introspective Market Research
Healthcare Biometrics Market Reach to USD 12719.99 Mn by year 2030 With CAGR 18.70% | by Introspective Market Research
Healthcare in Every Touch: Biometrics for Better Care
— Introspective Market Research
According to research report, the global The anticipated growth of the Healthcare Biometrics Market is projected to witness a substantial increase, escalating from USD 3227.61 Million in 2022 to an estimated USD 12719.99 Million by 2030. This growth is forecasted to occur at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.70 %.
Healthcare biometrics Market Share are biometric applications used in hospitals, doctors' offices, and for monitoring patients. Biometrics, which involves the use of unique biological or behavioral characteristics for identification and authentication, is increasingly being employed to address issues related to patient identity management, access control, and fraud prevention within the healthcare sector. The rising concern for patient data security, coupled with the need to combat identity theft and medical fraud, is driving the demand for biometric solutions in healthcare. Biometric modalities such as fingerprint recognition, iris scanning, facial recognition, and palm vein recognition are being integrated into various healthcare applications, including patient registration, electronic health records (EHR) access, medication dispensing, and workforce management.
𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬?
• NEC Corporation
• 3M Cogent
• Fujitsu Limited
• Morpho
• Crossmatch Technologies
• BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
• Suprema Inc
• ZKTeco Inc.
• Imprivata, Inc.
• Gemalto N.V., and Other major players.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
Biometrics offers unique advantages in healthcare settings by utilizing physiological or behavioral characteristics that are distinctive to each individual. These characteristics include fingerprints, iris patterns, facial features, and even voice recognition. By employing biometric authentication methods, healthcare providers can ensure that only authorized personnel have access to patient records and sensitive medical information, thereby reducing the risk of data breaches and identity fraud. Biometric authentication enhances the efficiency and accuracy of patient identification processes, reducing errors associated with manual data entry and misidentification.
Introspective Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Analysis On the basis of Technology, Application, and Geography.
By Technology, The Healthcare Biometrics market is poised for significant growth, with the Multifactor segment anticipated to dominate based on technological advancements and increasing adoption within the healthcare industry.
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 , 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 ($ 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)
• Single-factor
• Multifactor
• Multimodal
By Application, Patient identification and tracking are integral components of effective healthcare management, ensuring accuracy, security, and efficiency in various healthcare processes. Biometric technologies, such as fingerprint recognition, iris scanning, and facial recognition, provide a reliable means to accurately identify and track patients throughout their healthcare journey.
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 , 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 ($ 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)
• Patient Identification & Tracking
• Medical Record Security & Data Centre Security
• Care provider authentication
• Home/remote patient monitoring
• Pharmacy dispensing
By Region, North America has traditionally been a significant player in the healthcare biometrics market Size, and several factors contribute to its dominance. The region's strong presence is often attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of technology, and robust regulatory framework.
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 , 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 ($ 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)
Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)
Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
• In August 2023, 3M Cogent has acquired TeleDoc Health, a prominent telehealth provider, significantly broadening its presence in remote healthcare delivery and biometric authentication for patient verification. This strategic move enhances 3M Cogent's capabilities in the evolving landscape of healthcare technology, positioning it to better serve the growing demand for remote medical services and secure patient identification.
• In July 2023, Fujitsu Limited has invested in Biometric Signature ID, a US-based company specializing in palm vein authentication technology. This strategic partnership aims to enhance secure patient identification and financial transactions. Fujitsu's investment reflects a commitment to advancing cutting-edge biometric solutions, positioning both companies at the forefront of secure authentication technologies for various applications, including healthcare and finance.
Akshay Patil
Introspective Market Research
+91 81800 96367
sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
