Capital Numbers is All Set to Participate in LEAP, 2024
Capital Numbers will showcase its technological excellence at LEAP 2024, Riyadh, shaping the future of innovation and excellence.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Numbers, a leading IT company specializing in AI-powered innovations to Web, Mobile, E-commerce, Cloud, UI/UX, and QA services, is excited to announce its participation in LEAP 2024. This globally acclaimed technology event, a hotspot for innovation and excellence, provides a unique platform for professionals from various sectors to witness the dynamic evolution of technology firsthand.
Known for its exceptional expertise in artificial intelligence, blockchain, augmented reality, cybersecurity, and more, Capital Numbers is gearing up to contribute to and benefit from the rich insights and groundbreaking advancements showcased at LEAP 2024. Participation in this event symbolizes the company's ongoing pursuit of technological excellence and its dedication to shaping the future of the industry alongside global tech professionals.
Reflecting LEAP's commitment to innovation, Capital Numbers introduces two exclusive offers for the event participants: a Free 20-hour AI/GenAI Prototype Service and a unique opportunity to Hire 2 Skilled Developers for the Price of 1. These special offers are designed to empower businesses to leverage the latest in AI technology and software development, driving growth and innovation.
Marking the occasion, the CEO of Capital Numbers expressed his excitement, remarking, "We are thrilled to be a part of LEAP 2024, an event that resonates with our commitment to innovation and excellence in technology. It's an unparalleled opportunity to connect with visionaries and tech professionals from across the globe. We look forward to showcasing our expertise, learning from the best in the industry, and exploring new horizons in technology. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey into the future, where we'll unveil the potential of AI and GenAI to transform businesses."
Capital Numbers invites all attendees to its booth G30, at hall no H5, Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Saudi Arabia, from 4th to 7th March 2024. This is a unique opportunity to experience the innovative solutions that Capital Numbers offers and to engage with the team of experts.
Join Capital Numbers at LEAP 2024 to see how the company is driving the future of technology with AI and innovation.
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers is a premier software development company offering state-of-the-art Digital Engineering services globally. Equipped with 750+ tech talents, the company offers a wide array of services, including Cloud, Mobile, DevOps, AI/ML, AR/VR, Blockchain, Application Development, and more. Being a credible development partner, it offers access to India's top 1% of developers "on-demand."
