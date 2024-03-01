Men’s Health Supplements Market anticipated to reach US$ 54.341 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.47%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the men's health supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.47% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$54.341 billion by 2029.
The market for men's health supplements is booming and serves a variety of purposes, including general well-being, testosterone enhancement, and muscle building. The need for supplements has increased as a result of growing knowledge of men's health issues, particularly those related to aging and fitness trends. Targeting certain health objectives, key businesses offer a wide range of goods, such as protein powders, vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. Marketing tactics frequently highlight increased energy, higher muscle mass, and improved sexual performance. To guarantee safety and efficacy, consumers should exercise caution and make sure that items are produced by reliable businesses and supported by scientific research.
The market for men's health supplements offers a wide range of goods designed to improve energy, physical performance, and general well-being. Aspects of men's health such as muscle strength, testosterone levels, and prostate health are addressed by these supplements, which usually contain vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and herbal extracts. Benefits like more vitality, a stronger libido, and higher athletic performance are frequently highlighted in marketing. Before incorporating supplements into their routine, however, people should use caution and speak with medical specialists to guarantee their safety and effectiveness as well as to prevent any potential drug interactions or underlying medical issues.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, together with the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2023, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched programs to recycle PET bottles and paper cups that were used at race aid stations. These were the first-ever sustainability initiatives for the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, carried out in association with the Tokyo Marathon Foundation.
Based on distribution channels the men's healthcare supplement market is divided into online and offline channels. Distribution methods, both online and offline, are important in the market for men's health supplements. However, because of its convenience, increased reach, and growing tendencies in digitization, the online segment is anticipated to grow at a quicker rate. Online platforms appeal to tech-savvy customers looking for ease and privacy since they provide a wealth of options, simple comparisons, and covert buying experiences. Online channels also allow businesses to effectively access new markets and demographics due to their worldwide reach. In the men's healthcare supplement market, the internet segment is poised for substantial expansion due to its scalability and accessibility, but offline channels such as pharmacies and specialized stores still hold significance for providing tailored assistance and instant gratification.
Based on formulation, the gummies market is expected to grow. The young and middle-aged population's growing need, their growing aversion to pills and capsules, and manufacturers' growing interest in creating gummy-based supplements are all driving this segment's growth.
Based on type, today's sports nutrition supplements come in a variety of forms, each with a unique set of benefits for performance. These include multivitamins, beetroot, omega-3 fatty acids, branched-chain amino acids (leucine), glucosamine, glutamine, beta-alanine, and green tea extract. Generally speaking, everyone needs an appropriate quantity of macro and micronutrients. Athletes must, however, watch what they eat because they exert a great deal of energy. Since sports nutrition supplements give athletes all the nutrients they need, the market for dietary supplements is expected to rise quickly in this category.
Based on geography the market is growing significantly in the Asia Pacific area. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and growing awareness of health and wellbeing are driving the robust expansion of the men's health supplement market in Asia-Pacific. Demand is being driven by changes in culture toward proactive health management as well as influences from Western lifestyles. With a sizable population base, especially in China and India, the region offers promising prospects for expansion. Not to mention the growing retail infrastructure and e-commerce developments in distribution channels, men's health supplements are becoming more widely available. Consequently, the market for men's health supplements in the Asia-Pacific area is expected to keep growing.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the men's health supplement market that have been covered are Nature's Lab, Nordic Naturals, NOW Foods, Irwin Naturals, The Vitamin Shopee, Amway, Life Extension, New Chapter, Inc., Metagenics LLC.
