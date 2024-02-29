Submit Release
External merchandise trade statistics for January 2024

MACAU, February 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that external merchandise trade totalled MOP13.59 billion in January 2024, up by 19.9% compared with MOP11.34 billion a year earlier. Total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.13 billion, up by 22.1% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP985 million) rose by 18.2%, of which re-exports of Footwear and Diamond & diamond jewellery surged by 155.7% and 71.5% respectively, while those of Articles for casino and Wine declined by 85.4% and 39.7% respectively. Value of domestic exports (MOP141 million) increased by 58.7%, of which domestic exports of Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits & other bakers' wares soared by 183.2%, while those of Copper & articles thereof reduced by 34.4%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went up by 19.7% year-on-year to MOP12.47 billion; imports of Articles for casino and Construction materials leapt by 264.7% and 103.9% respectively, whereas imports of Mobile phones and Watches decreased by 45.5% and 10.2%. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP11.34 billion in January.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to mainland China (MOP77 million), Hong Kong (MOP811 million) and the USA (MOP28 million) increased by 43.1%, 9.7% and 49.4% respectively year-on-year in January 2024. On the other hand, exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP22 million) decreased by 7.3%. Exports of Textiles & garments went up by 36.3% year-on-year to MOP106 million, and exports of Non-textiles grew by 20.8% to MOP1.02 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP3.84 billion), mainland China (MOP3.65 billion), Hong Kong (MOP943 million) and the Belt and Road Countries (MOP2.68 billion) increased by 3.4%, 22.9%, 119.4% and 20.1% respectively year-on-year in January 2024. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP9.85 billion) and mainland China (MOP2.00 billion) swelled by 12.2% and 54.1% respectively year-on-year. Imports of Consumer goods went up by 20.3% to MOP9.35 billion, of which imports of Food & beverages (MOP2.18 billion) and Gold jewellery (MOP1.37 billion) expanded by 30.0% and 73.0% respectively; meanwhile, imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP1.16 billion) shrank by 1.9%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP558 million) and Construction materials (MOP281 million) grew by 22.8% and 103.9% respectively, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP394 million) slid by 45.5%.

