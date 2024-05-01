“Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” enters into force and law popularisation in community deepens knowledge of sector

MACAU, May 1 - Law no. 4/2023 “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” has entered into force on 1 April this year. Individuals who practise the profession of veterinary surgeon in Macao must go through the “certification of professional accreditation of veterinary surgeons” and obtain the registration card, whereas establishments of veterinary clinical care, breeding, sale and boarding of animals are required to hold a license for the establishments before commencement of business. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) constantly strengthens popularisation of the law in the community, joins hands with relevant authorities to explain the regulatory requirements for use of veterinary medicines to the sector, and sends staff to visit the establishments concerned to promote the legal implementation of the law by the sector.

Multiple services to promote law-abiding operation

In order to assist the sector in grasping the law content and legal implementation of the law, IAM previously held two explanatory sessions together with the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau to introduce the regulatory requirements for use of veterinary medicines in detail to the representatives of the business establishments of the pharmaceutical industry and establishments of veterinary clinical care activities in Macao. Explanations were also given on the relevant policies, the regulation procedures and the important notes. In addition, IAM has also sent staff to visit establishments of veterinary clinical care activities and commercial activity of animals to explain the requirements for the compartments, facilities and equipment of the establishments on the spot. The sector is also reminded to gain a better understanding of the information required for submission, the procedures and other issues related to the application for license through the prior consultation service.

Provisional license of two-year validity to assist in transition to new law

The “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” has a transitional regime to allow the sector sufficient time to adapt to and comply with the enforcement of the new law. Individuals who currently practise the profession of veterinary surgeon are required to apply for the “certification of professional accreditation of veterinary surgeons” to the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals from 1 April to 29 June 2024. After successful certification, they can make an application for registration for practising the profession to IAM before 27 September 2024. Furthermore, for the existing establishments of veterinary clinical care activities and commercial activity of animals that meet the provisions of the transitional regime of the law, application for a provisional license with two-year validity can be made to IAM between 1 April 2024 and 25 January 2025. At the present stage, IAM has successively received the first batch of applications for “certification of professional accreditation of veterinary surgeons” and the consultation service prior to the licensing procedures of the establishments. IAM and the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals will start processing them and assist the sector to adapt to the various provisions of the new law, completing the transition in stages in an orderly manner.

Website available to offer code of ethics and information

In addition, to facilitate the implementation of the law, multiple supplementary documents have been released in succession, including the “Regulation of Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, “Regime of Certification of Professional Accreditation of Veterinary Surgeons”, “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, “Approval of Lists of Medicines Subject to Veterinary Prescription and Medicines Reserved for the Exclusive Use of Establishments Providing Veterinary Clinical Care Activities”, “Definition of Requirements regarding the Compartments, Facilities and Equipment of Establishments of Veterinary Clinical Care Activities and Establishments of Commercial Activity of Animals”, among others. To understand the details of the administrative formalities and information about locations for processing the service, please browse the website of the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (www.cpmv.gov.mo) or the Macao Animal Health Control Website (www.iam.gov.mo/canil).