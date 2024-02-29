Mintec Expands Global Presence with New Office in London

Mintec Lacon House

I'm immensely pleased with the expansion of our presence in London and the opportunity to enhance collaboration within our organization further.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, a global leader in commodity data and analytics, announced the opening of its newest office in Holborn, London. This strategic expansion underscores Mintec's commitment to fostering collaboration and enhancing support for UK-based teams and partners.

Situated in the vibrant district of Holborn, the new office in Lacon House serves as a central hub for Mintec's operations in the United Kingdom, providing a convenient space for team meetings, client engagements, and collaborative projects. With state-of-the-art facilities and a prime location, the office exemplifies Mintec's dedication to creating an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

The expansion to London marks a significant milestone for Mintec, adding to its global footprint, which spans more than 15 countries. As the company continues to grow, the new office reinforces Mintec's ability to attract top talent and facilitate seamless collaboration among its diverse team of 300 professionals worldwide. 2024 will see a major new release of its award-winning SaaS platform, bringing together all of its datasets and analysis to create a one stop shop for agri-food commodities intelligence.

Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec, expressed his enthusiasm for the new office, stating, "I'm immensely pleased with the expansion of our presence in London and the opportunity to enhance collaboration within our organization further. Our hybrid approach to location has enabled us to assemble a team of exceptional talent from around the world, and the addition of this new office reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and teamwork."

Natalie Edwards, Director of People at Mintec, also highlighted the importance of providing work environments to foster collaboration and engagement. "Having facilities like these ensures we are creating an environment where our teams can thrive and continue to build a culture of innovation and excellence," she commented.

The opening of the London office follows the success of Mintec's LDN24 meeting, which brought the entire company together and underscored the value of in-person collaboration. With its central location and world-class amenities, the new office is poised to strengthen Mintec's position as a global leader in commodity data and analytics further.

For more information about Mintec and its services, visit www.mintecglobal.com.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest agri-food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our innovative SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers proprietary market prices and analysis for more than 16,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and solutions empower our customers to understand prices better, analyze their spending, and negotiate confidently with suppliers.

www.mintecglobal.com

UK: Sales +44(0) 1628 642 482

US: Sales +1(972) 897 7494

sales@mintecglobal.com

About Urner Barry

Urner Barry is the leading provider of actionable intelligence to stakeholders in the poultry, egg, meat, seafood, plant protein and related segments of the food industry. The business operates from Toms River, New Jersey. For over 160 years, Urner Barry's distinguished team of trusted market experts, data scientists, and economists has been relied on to provide our client base with independent and comprehensive market coverage. Price history, in-depth analysis of key market drivers, import and export trade data and global news are all available as services. Urner Barry provides the data that helps feed the world. www.urnerbarry.com

Feedinfo

Feedinfo is the animal nutrition & feed sector's favourite intelligence service. Designed for feed additive producers, feed manufacturers, integrators and other organisations within animal nutrition, Feedinfo offers the tools needed to make even more informed negotiations, make better supply chain and investment decisions, develop their products, and much more.

With a sophisticated (and the industry's only IOSCO-compliant) feed additives price reporting service, the fastest and most in depth news and insight coverage in the industry, and the most extensive source of scientific information curated exclusively for the animal nutrition sector; Feedinfo gives you the tools you need, in one place. www.feedinfo.com

Tropical Research Services

Tropical Research Services collects, collates and analyses research and data for a variety of tropical commodity products including coffee, cocoa, sugar, cane ethanol, tropical oils and tropical grains and oilseeds. With our network of field-team operations and extensive historical database of tropical commodity product metrics, we are a valuable resource for those deploying portfolio management and hedging & procurement strategies. www.tropicalresearchservices.com

Stratégie Grains

Stratégie Grains is market leader in independent forecasts and analysis on the grain, oilseed, feed and biofuels markets. It provides market participants with extensive coverage in all key regions across the world.