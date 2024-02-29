ITB Berlin - AirportTransfer.com

IN HONOR OF ITB 2024: ‘New Innovation’ from AirportTransfer.com in Water Taxi and Helicopter Transfer

LONDON, MAIDENHEAD, MAIDENHEAD, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading companies in the Travel and Hospitality industry will gather at ITB Berlin 2024 for 3 days between 5th and 7th March for a global update and collaboration.

At this magnificent fair, where world-renowned leaders in the Travel and Tourism Industry meet, AirportTransfer.com, a global marketplace, will open the door to a new project in the B2B field.

AirportTransfer.com is a global marketplace that provides door-to-door private airport transfer services at airports worldwide with more than 1500 partners. It finds the best road transport companies and offers them to airport passengers in one place. With the understanding of New Generation Transfer Service; AT, which set out to provide a timely, reliable, fast and perfect transfer service experience, recently announced that it will put into service 2 magnificent services that will excite its customers and driver partners.

AirportTransfer.com, a leading provider of private airport transfer services, is proud to announce the expansion of its offerings to include Water Taxi and Helicopter Transfer services, providing travellers with more convenient and luxurious options to reach their destination.

Remove Limits in Travel: AT Now Offers Transfer Opportunity by Sea and Air.

With its user-friendly online booking platform and commitment to excellence in customer service, AirportTransfer.com remains the first choice for private airport transfers worldwide. Whether it's a private car transfer, a scenic helicopter ride or a water taxi, travellers embark on a seamless and unforgettable journey from the moment they choose AT.

AirportTransfer.com continues to renew and diversify its partnerships with transporter companies with its commitment to providing reliable and professional airport transfer solutions. In addition to the wide range of vehicle types already available, including Economy Sedans, Executive Sedans, SUVs, Executive People Carriers, Limousines, Buses and Vans, the addition of Water Taxi and Helicopter Transfer services shows that the company has correctly missionised its broad vision.

AT Offers Surprising Alternatives to Its Customers Looking for a Difference in Transfers

As AirportTransfer.com provides a high level of service in road passenger transportation, it is excited to show the same high service standards and professionalism in Water taxi and Heli transfer processes. Very soon, a wonderful transfer service will begin for passengers who will be transferred from central airports to surrounding provinces with mini taxi planes for 4-12 people.

AirportTransfer.com Brings Excellent Land Transfers to the Sky

AirportTransfer.com will offer its customers a VIP transfer experience in the sky with private helicopter transfer. AT takes the excellence of private airport taxi to the skies and completely transforms the travel experience with its world-class helicopter charter service. Your trip will now be in true VIP style, with helicopters equipped with first-class facilities and experienced pilots at every stage.

VIP Experience on Water: Fast, Safe and Enjoyable Journeys

AirportTransfer.com provides on-water transfer services from the airport (or the nearest) port to your destination with the highest quality and most durable sea taxis. Accompanied by a professional and experienced captain and team; Offering the opportunity to travel while experiencing extraordinary landscapes in comfort and luxury, this service is an ideal option for holidays or business trips.

AirportTransfer.com, which will offer perfect collaborations to B2B business partners worldwide with its business development and successful operations team throughout the fair and will introduce its new services mentioned above, will be at ITB Berlin Hall 9 - STAND 105a between 5-7 March.