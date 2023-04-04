Invitation to Turkish Painter Ayşe Betil from the international exhibition in London

Painter Ayşe Betil invited to the Supernatural exhibition, which will be held in London from 7 to 21 April.

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkish painters, who revive contemporary painting by carrying the traces of Turkish figurative painting art to the present, continue to achieve global success. Standing out with her figurative works, painter Ayşe Betil, with her painting "Woman from Urfa", participated in the "Mixing Identities" exhibition in Venice on March 3-21. She was invited to the exhibition as a guest artist with the same work to "Supernatural" which will be held in England next month within the framework of the "ITSLIQUID International Art Fair".

In collaboration with ITSLIQUID Group and YMX Arts, the second exhibition, which will be held at THE LINE art gallery on April 7-21, will feature works from different branches of art, such as photography, painting, video, installation, sculpture, and performance. Turkish painter Ayşe Betil was invited to the exhibition, which will be visited by many curators, collectors, writers, and publishers worldwide. Upon request, she will exhibit the painting "Woman from Urfa", which she painted with oil on canvas. The work, in which a woman living in Urfa is depicted as the main figure, reflects the regional identity of the Anatolian lands, from clothes to accessories, from the background to the colors she uses.

CARRIES ANATOLIAN WOMEN TO EUROPE

Painter Ayşe Betil shared her thoughts on the exhibition with the following words: "Turkish figurative painting, whose roots go back centuries, is a reflection of the experience in Anatolia, which has been home to many civilizations. As I always emphasize, I have not painted any model I have not been impressed with, just to prove my talent. My works reveal my perspective and style by feeding from different geographies, times, and emotions. I draw inspiration from the realism of traditional figurative art and incorporate yesterday's brushes into today's framework. In my work Urfalı Kadın, I transferred the details of the land, including all the details of my figure, to the canvas by imagining the mood I thought she was living in, its good and bad sides. After Mixing Identities, I am proud to be invited to the Supernatural exhibition to showcase my painting."

SHE CREATES ARCHITECTURAL LANDSCAPES TOGETHER WITH FIGURATIVE WORKS

Painter Ayşe Betil, who has participated in various works in exhibitions in cities such as New York and Paris and in domestic exhibitions she has participated in, also makes architectural landscapes along with figurative works. Her paintings use many methods, including oil, water and crayon, charcoal, or mixed technique. In this way, the painter, who gave her art an identity, succeeded by opening his first personal exhibition titled "Human Stains on My Hands" at Ortaköy Historical Hüsrev Kethüda Bath on 11-17 November 2022. Defining art as a playground of her own, where she gained her freedom, the artist brought art audiences together with her inner world in her first solo exhibition and opened the door for them to create different windows by going beyond meaning with colors.