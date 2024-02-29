AVer and Sennheiser Propel University of Greenwich into the Future of Learning

AVer & Sennheiser | The University of Greenwich

The University of Greenwich has forged strategic partnerships with Sennheiser and AVer, aiming to elevate the hybrid learning experience.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., the leading provider of educational technology and Pro AV solutions, and Sennheiser, a global audio manufacturer, have come together to support the University of Greenwich, a modern and diverse institution for higher learning. With a rich history spanning over 125 years, the University of Greenwich has consistently maintained its position as one of the world's top universities, as recognized by the QS World University Ranking since 2021. Embracing the global trend of digital transformation in higher education, the university has forged strategic partnerships with Sennheiser and AVer, aiming to elevate the hybrid learning experience and bridge the gap between in-person and remote education.

Facing challenges from the global pandemic, the university sought to enhance the remote learning experience. Mark Affection, Head of Digital AV Solutions at the University of Greenwich, led the initiative to create an innovative HyFlex solution. This approach aimed to seamlessly integrate on-campus and remote learning, ensuring inclusivity without compromising the integrity of its UNESCO World Heritage Site campus.

In the initial installation and the following year, the University of Greenwich collaborated with AV consultants and integrators to build the AV solution for the university, granting new possibilities to a variety of courses from scientific to technical, giving presenters even more flexibility and room for creativity, a change noted by remote participants who received a more engaging learning experience, increased attendance, and higher student satisfaction. International students in particular had much better learning experiences than before, many of which were unable to travel to the UK. The AV configuration effectively improved the presentation experience of teaching and learning for both educators and students.

The HyFlex solution incorporated AVer's Auto Tracking Cameras, chosen for their advanced AI functionality in automatically switching video between speakers and zones. To address audio needs, Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC 2) microphone, integrated with AVer cameras, became the optimal choice. The solution is made possible by AVer’s PTZ Link software which offers superior voice capture and voice reinforcement, where the camera and microphone intelligently detect and follow the active speaker.

Deployed in classrooms, lecture theatres, and IT labs across campuses, the AV configuration received positive feedback. International students, unable to travel to the UK, found a more engaging remote learning experience. The university noticed a fundamental shift in the learning environment. “Out of a dreadful situation like COVID-19, positive and intriguing developments have emerged in how people engage with these technologies, which I don’t see us reverting from,” Affection remarked. The HyFlex configuration is becoming the new normal, with demands for cameras, microphones, and dual screens in non-remote rooms.

In order to achieve the university’s target of zero carbon emissions by 2030, Affection observed a reduction in staff travel between campuses thanks to the solution’s ease of use, making online meetings the norm. “The natural audio experience and auto-tracking don’t hinder or stifle conversation,” he notes.

The collaborative efforts of AVer, Sennheiser, and the University of Greenwich underscore the significance of innovative solutions in advancing education. Sennheiser’s Inesh Patel, Business Development Manager – Business Communication states, "Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling microphones have been instrumental, ensuring a seamless educational experience by intelligently integrating with AVer cameras. Our joint efforts underscore the importance of innovative solutions in advancing education, and we're excited about its continuing impact on the future of learning."

