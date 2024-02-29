Amanotes Crowned Best Music Game Publisher at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023
The title "Best Music Game Publisher" is recognition for Amanotes' efforts in developing interactive music game products.
Amanotes, the renowned Mobile Game Publisher won the prestigious Best Music Game Publisher title at the highly acclaimed Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023.
Aiming to create #1 interactive music experiences globally, this award inspires us to expand into hybrid casual games. ”SINGAPORE, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This prestigious award is based on the trusted data and insights collected by Sensor Tower. Compared to companies in the same category, Amanotes has achieved the highest total downloads, surpassing 3 billion downloads across 190 countries and territories.
Amanotes, known for its dedication to delivering interactive music experiences, has consistently pushed the boundaries of mobile gaming. Since 2017, the company has held the title of top music game publisher globally, attributed to significant investments in musicalization technology, an extensive licensed music library, and prominent partnerships.
Amanotes secured the title of Best Music Game Publisher as the result of realizing the vision of building the Interactive Music Games and Apps. With a portfolio of 25 music games enjoyed by users across the globe, Amanotes has made a significant impact on the mobile gaming industry. Titles such as Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, and the latest addition, Duet Cats, have consistently captivated players with their iconic gameplay mechanics and engaging music experience. This Feb 2024, Data.ai bestowed upon Magic Tiles 3 the prestigious title of #1 Global Hyper-Casual Music Game, while Duet Cats earned the impressive #5 spot in Mobile Performance Score (a metric by data.ai, focusing on Acquisition, Sentiment, and Engagement).
"We are honored to be recognized as the Best Music Game Publisher by Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023," said Annabel, Head of LiveOps. "At Amanotes, we strive to create the best interactive music experiences that resonate with players worldwide. This award is not only a validation of our hard work but also a tremendous source of motivation for the future. Moving forward, we are excited to explore new horizons by expanding into hybrid casual games, offering even more diverse experiences to our users.
The Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2023 highlight the contributions of outstanding mobile publishers from the APAC region, providing valuable insights into the evolving landscape of mobile gaming and app development.
This award reaffirms Amanotes' global impact and leadership role in the mobile gaming industry. Amanotes is the pioneer in sync licensing, paving the path for incorporating licensed music into mobile games. In line with this, the company has initiated impactful campaigns aimed at empowering the artist community, such as HIPHOPGOLD in 2023, designed to support the Hip-Hop community and assist local artists in reaching global audiences.
ABOUT AMANOTES
Amanotes is a leading interactive music company with the vision to create the number one Interactive Music Games and Apps. Their music-related mobile games were downloaded over 3 billion times worldwide. Some of their chart-topping hyper-casual games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, Duet Cats, etc.
- Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide (2019)
- Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide. (2021)
- Amanotes is ranked Top-20 Mobile App Publisher worldwide across all categories (2019).
- Amanotes amassed more than 3 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 100 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.
ABOUT SENSOR TOWER
Sensor Tower is the leading, trusted source of enterprise-grade market intelligence and performance metrics in the mobile app and digital advertising ecosystem. Founded in 2013, the company’s innovative mobile performance, trend insights, and ad network products offer enterprise-level data on the global app economy. From major retail brands to mobile-first startups, blue-chip companies, financial institutions, or private equity, Sensor Tower provides quality insights and leading customer support.
The Sensor Tower APAC Awards is the annual prestigious award based on Sensor Tower data and insights to feature mobile games and apps that have significantly impacted local and overseas markets.
