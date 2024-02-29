Ukhi Announces Strategic Investment from Green Tech Veteran John Scott to Combat Global Plastic Crisis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukhi, a leading innovator in eco-friendly bioplastics, today announced a strategic investment from John Scott, a renowned green tech investor and accomplished engineer based in the United Kingdom. This investment will be used to scale up Ukhi's production of cellulose based bioplastics made from various agricultural waste materials, including hemp, nettle, banana fibers, bamboo, and more, offering a sustainable alternative to harmful single-use plastics that are wreaking havoc on our planet.
John Scott recently visited India, spending two weeks immersed in Ukhi's operations and vision. His engineering background and extensive experience in developing advanced technologies for the military allowed him to recognize the revolutionary potential of Ukhi's innovations.
"I was amazed by the technologies Ukhi has developed in material science," remarked Scott. "Their innovations have the potential to revolutionize not just the plastic industry, but also textile, paper, and construction – some of the world's most polluting sectors."
"The very existence of nature hangs in the balance," he continued. "I have known Ukhi since its inception and have been deeply impressed by the tenacity and vision of its founder, Vishal. His unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and his dedication to empowering local communities through job creation resonate deeply with me."
Scott, who has over 20 years of experience bringing innovative products to market, has been working with Ukhi for the past five years. He credits Vishal's quote, "The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it," as a driving force behind his decision to invest.
Ukhi's bioplastics are made from readily available agricultural waste materials, offering a sustainable and cost-effective solution compared to traditional plastics derived from fossil fuels. Unlike traditional plastics, Ukhi's products are biodegradable and compostable, offering a safer and more sustainable solution for everyday use.
"This investment is a significant step forward in our mission to combat the global plastic crisis," said Vishal, founder of Ukhi. "The funds will be used to establish a new manufacturing facility in Faridabad, India, dedicated to producing bioplastics from agricultural waste. This facility will create jobs and opportunities for local communities while simultaneously reducing our reliance on environmentally harmful plastics."
With Scott's expertise and Ukhi's innovative technology, the company aims to make a significant impact on the global fight against plastic pollution. Ukhi's bioplastics offer a viable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics, paving the way for a cleaner and healthier planet for all. Additionally, the investment highlights Ukhi's undervalued potential compared to similar companies in the US, suggesting a promising opportunity for growth.
"We are very happy with this initial investment in Ukhi," stated Scott. "It's important to note that a similar company based in the US, with slightly less advanced technology, is currently valued at approximately $35 million, while Ukhi is currently valued at $4.2 million. This discrepancy is largely due to Ukhi's geographical location. We believe that as Ukhi scales its production and enters new markets, its true value will be realized. We are confident in Ukhi's potential and intend to invest further in the future to support their growth and mission."
About Ukhi
Ukhi is a leading innovator in the development and production of eco-friendly bioplastics made from various agricultural waste materials. The company is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for everyday plastic needs while empowering local communities and promoting environmental responsibility.
John Scott
John Scott recently visited India, spending two weeks immersed in Ukhi's operations and vision. His engineering background and extensive experience in developing advanced technologies for the military allowed him to recognize the revolutionary potential of Ukhi's innovations.
"I was amazed by the technologies Ukhi has developed in material science," remarked Scott. "Their innovations have the potential to revolutionize not just the plastic industry, but also textile, paper, and construction – some of the world's most polluting sectors."
"The very existence of nature hangs in the balance," he continued. "I have known Ukhi since its inception and have been deeply impressed by the tenacity and vision of its founder, Vishal. His unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and his dedication to empowering local communities through job creation resonate deeply with me."
Scott, who has over 20 years of experience bringing innovative products to market, has been working with Ukhi for the past five years. He credits Vishal's quote, "The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it," as a driving force behind his decision to invest.
Ukhi's bioplastics are made from readily available agricultural waste materials, offering a sustainable and cost-effective solution compared to traditional plastics derived from fossil fuels. Unlike traditional plastics, Ukhi's products are biodegradable and compostable, offering a safer and more sustainable solution for everyday use.
"This investment is a significant step forward in our mission to combat the global plastic crisis," said Vishal, founder of Ukhi. "The funds will be used to establish a new manufacturing facility in Faridabad, India, dedicated to producing bioplastics from agricultural waste. This facility will create jobs and opportunities for local communities while simultaneously reducing our reliance on environmentally harmful plastics."
With Scott's expertise and Ukhi's innovative technology, the company aims to make a significant impact on the global fight against plastic pollution. Ukhi's bioplastics offer a viable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastics, paving the way for a cleaner and healthier planet for all. Additionally, the investment highlights Ukhi's undervalued potential compared to similar companies in the US, suggesting a promising opportunity for growth.
"We are very happy with this initial investment in Ukhi," stated Scott. "It's important to note that a similar company based in the US, with slightly less advanced technology, is currently valued at approximately $35 million, while Ukhi is currently valued at $4.2 million. This discrepancy is largely due to Ukhi's geographical location. We believe that as Ukhi scales its production and enters new markets, its true value will be realized. We are confident in Ukhi's potential and intend to invest further in the future to support their growth and mission."
About Ukhi
Ukhi is a leading innovator in the development and production of eco-friendly bioplastics made from various agricultural waste materials. The company is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for everyday plastic needs while empowering local communities and promoting environmental responsibility.
John Scott
Ukhi India Pvt Ltd
+44 7914 537650
email us here