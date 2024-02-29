Submit Release
LSSO's mobile office visits Lao villages

Social security

Lao Social Security Organisation piloted a mobile social security registration service in villages of the Bolaven Plateau, bringing social security services closer to rural people. The pilot received financial and technical support from ILO under the EU-funded SOLAR Project.

