LSSO's mobile office visits Lao villages

Lao Social Security Organisation piloted a mobile social security registration service in villages of the Bolaven Plateau, bringing social security services closer to rural people. The pilot received financial and technical support from ILO under the EU-funded SOLAR Project.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.