Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,057 in the last 365 days.

Lao villagers register in social security

Social security

Villagers on the Bolaven Plateau of Lao PDR can register in social security more easily, thanks to a mobile social security registration service piloted under the EU-funded SOLAR Project. A mobile team from the Lao Social Security Organisation visits villages, one at a time, to explain the national social security scheme to villagers, register interested persons, collect contributions and issue social security cards. The pilot will be expanded to other areas of Lao PDR in future.

You just read:

Lao villagers register in social security

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more