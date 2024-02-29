Lao villagers register in social security

Social security

Villagers on the Bolaven Plateau of Lao PDR can register in social security more easily, thanks to a mobile social security registration service piloted under the EU-funded SOLAR Project. A mobile team from the Lao Social Security Organisation visits villages, one at a time, to explain the national social security scheme to villagers, register interested persons, collect contributions and issue social security cards. The pilot will be expanded to other areas of Lao PDR in future.